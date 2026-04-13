Devi Investigates: Online Car Parts' False Promises & Estate Agent Adel Lee's Day in Court

Devi's new investigation revisits Online Car Parts, where the CEO promised to make things right. It also revisits the case of Adel Lee, now facing criminal charges for real estate fraud. Watch as Devi uncovers the truth, seeks justice and provides insights to the public.

Devi's investigative report delves into the ongoing saga of Online Car Parts , a company previously exposed for failing to fulfill customer orders. The exposé, initially aired in 2025, revealed a pattern of deceptive practices including taking payments without delivering parts, providing incorrect components, and subsequently avoiding refund requests. Clive Naidoo, the head of Online Car Parts , issued a public apology and committed to rectifying the issues, promising a moral overhaul of the business operations. However, recent developments suggest the situation may not have improved. The Devi Show revisits Clive's new office, confronting him with a fresh wave of customer complaints and challenging the sincerity of his earlier apology. The investigation aims to determine whether the company has truly reformed its practices or if the apology was merely a performance for the television audience. This segment promises to uncover the truth behind the persistent customer dissatisfaction and hold Online Car Parts accountable for its actions.

Simultaneously, the episode revisits the case of Adel Lee, a real estate agent accused of defrauding clients by accepting deposits and then absconding, leaving them with financial losses and broken promises. Previously, The Devi Show reported on the allegations, but Lee evaded the cameras. Now, however, she is facing criminal charges related to the same fraudulent activities previously investigated by the show. With the legal proceedings underway, the investigation picks up where it left off, providing updates on the case's progress and the victims' perspectives. This time, Adel Lee is cornered, with no escape from the legal and media scrutiny. The show will delve into her defense and her willingness to address the allegations directly. The segment will also investigate the impact of her actions on the affected clients and offer insights into the complexities of real estate fraud and the legal ramifications for those involved. The audience will get an in-depth view of the legal system at play and understand what the next steps are for the victims.

The Devi Show aims to provide justice and clarity in both the Online Car Parts and Adel Lee cases. The show's investigative journalism style offers a comprehensive look at both businesses, aiming to expose wrongdoing and advocate for consumer protection. The reports focus not just on the alleged perpetrators but also on the impact of their actions on those affected, and the show's team works to shed light on how these situations unfold. The show intends to offer solutions, with a strong commitment to keeping its audience informed, seeking accountability and advocating for consumer rights. The investigative approach brings real-life examples to viewers, making the investigation relevant, educational and providing a voice for individuals who have been exploited or victimized. The focus is always on uncovering the truth, holding those responsible accountable, and offering support to the victims of these alleged scams and frauds. By revisiting these cases, The Devi Show underscores the importance of holding businesses and individuals accountable, while also reinforcing its dedication to ethical reporting and the pursuit of justice.





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