DETAIL JOB: LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED SYSTEMS SUPPORT ADMINISTRATOR

MANCOSA, a registered and accredited private higher education provider, is currently seeking an experienced Systems Support Administrator for their distance education systems. This role involves providing efficient and effective support to end-users, including responding to user inquiries via various channels, managing and resolving technical issues, and ensuring minimal disruption to business operations. The administrator must maintain a positive and professional attitude while working with end-users and ensuring user satisfaction. Strong interpersonal and technical communication skills are required, along with the ability to find solutions to recurring issues and travel as necessary. Interested candidates should apply immediately.

MANCOSA is seeking a dedicated and experienced Systems Support Administrator. The administrator will manage and support the use of MANCOSA's higher education distance education systems.

Their role involves assisting students, faculty, and staff with technical issues and end-user support training. The ideal candidate must possess excellent communication skills, a strong technical background, and the ability to maintain a positive and professional attitude while dealing with end-users. The position also requires traveling





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Critical To Pass System Checks Checks Answer Support Queries Maintain Active Communication Channel Analyze User And IT Support Requests Manage User Support Tickets Avoid Escalating User Requests To Other Department Collect User Related Data For Deployment Testing May Be Required To Travel

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