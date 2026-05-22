Despite Deferential Finish, RCB secures top finish in IPL

The Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their table-topping finish in the Indian Premier League, despite they could only muster a 55-run defeat away to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their table-topping finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday night, despite suffering a 55-run defeat away to the Sunrisers Hyderabad .

The hosts, Sunrisers Hyderabad, compiled a total of 255 runs for four wickets, while RCB posted 166 runs for four wickets, making it difficult for them to leapfrog RCB on the basis of net run-rate. Ishan Kishan led the Hyderabad charges with 79 runs off 46 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen not only notched his sixth IPL half-century but also scored a brilliant 51 runs off just 24 balls.

The RCB batting was led by Venkatesh Iyer, who raced to 44 runs off just 26 balls before falling. The Sunrisers eventually crossed the 250-run mark with 3 balls to spare due to a solid innings of 29 runs off just 12 balls from Nitish Kumar Reddy





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Indian Premier League (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Match Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Results Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Match Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Live Scores Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Table Toppin

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