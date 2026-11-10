Desiree Ellis Names Banyana Banyana Squad for FIFA Women's World Cup Play-offs

Desiree Ellis has named a 23-player Banyana Banyana squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup Intercontinental play-offs, featuring Wendy Shongwe's return.

Coach Desiree Ellis has announced a Banyana Banyana squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup Intercontinental play-offs, which kick off later this month. Ellis is relying on the experienced players in her group to carry the team through to the next phase of the play-offs. The squad selection was made under tighter FIFA rules than the team has worked with before.

The Banyana Banyana fixtures are set for the 28th of this month against Chinese Taipei, followed by Ecuador on 1 December and Uzbekistan on 5 December. The schedule means the squad will play three matches in a short window, which places a premium on depth and fitness.

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How FIFA Squad Limits Shape Ellis's Selection

FIFA has capped the squad at 23 players for the play-offs, a significant reduction from the 26 players Ellis was able to name at the Women's AFCON. Ellis said the smaller group makes selection very difficult because every player has to contribute in more than one way.

Ellis is therefore looking for multi-functional players who can cover more than one position, so that the coaching staff has cover in every area of the pitch. With fewer places available, each omission carries a greater cost for the team's balance.

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Wendy Shongwe's Return and Passport Concerns

Wendy Shongwe, who played at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia, has returned to the Banyana Banyana setup. She is the only player in the current squad who was not part of the team that failed to qualify outright for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil at the Women's AFCON in Morocco.

Ellis described the lack of valid passports among some players as the biggest shock to her in the selection process. She said the passport issue had been raised with the football association a long time ago, and that players whose documents are missing or invalid cannot be considered for selection.

Exams, Injuries and the Challenge of Selecting Players

Ellis said that exams and injuries also prevented her from assessing certain players before the final list was drawn up. Those absences meant that some candidates could not be properly evaluated in camp, even when their form was known to the coaching staff.

Ellis summarised the situation as challenging, because a squad must be built from players who are not unavailable for academic, medical or documentation reasons. For supporters, the named group and the three fixtures in the coming weeks will show how effectively that squad can perform under the current FIFA limits.