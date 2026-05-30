Desalination and Hydropower Key to Africa's Water Resilience

Access to safe fresh water is vital for meeting daily human needs, supporting industry and agriculture, enabling infrastructure development and protecting ecosystems. With many African countries facing water stress, desalination and hydropower are critical technologies to build resilience. Public-private partnerships and renewable energy integration are essential for sustainable water management.

Water is a critical, finite, and irreplaceable natural resource essential for wellbeing, health, and productivity. It is linked to food security, energy, socioeconomic development, and sustainability.

Assuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063, we are reminded that access to safe fresh water is vital for meeting daily human needs, supporting industry and agriculture, enabling infrastructure development, and protecting ecosystems. Addressing water infrastructure challenges, ensuring water continuity, and strengthening how governments and businesses respond must therefore remain an absolute priority.

Globally, while water covers roughly 66% of Earth's surface, only 2.5% is freshwater, and much of that is trapped in polar ice caps. Agriculture remains the largest consumer of freshwater resources, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable water management and conservation. Data from the World Resources Institute shows that 17 countries, including South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana, already face extremely high water stress, consuming nearly 80% of their available water annually.

Climate change and increasingly frequent droughts are expected to worsen these pressures, with many countries projected to face severe water scarcity by 2040. Without urgent action from governments and businesses, increasing demand and declining supply will deepen Africa's water crisis. Global water supplies are increasingly under pressure from climate change and poor water management practices. Simultaneously, some countries are naturally endowed with abundant freshwater resources replenished by seasonal rainfall.

Alongside these natural freshwater systems, several African countries have developed man-made reservoirs and dams to serve multiple purposes, including irrigation, power generation, fisheries and aquaculture, tourism, sports and recreation, and most importantly, domestic water supply. To achieve the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) target 6.2 - which aims to ensure safely managed sanitation for all by 2030 - African governments, collaborating with business, must prioritise investment in water infrastructure.

The key elements of SDG 6, aimed at achieving universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030, include investing in water infrastructure, innovation, and technology - including desalination, wastewater treatment, leak-detection systems, smart water meters, and AI-enabled water management solutions; and strengthening collaboration among governments, the private sector, and local communities to promote water conservation, efficiency, recycling, and sustainable sanitation management. Across the continent, governments and the private sector must prioritise public-private partnerships (PPPs) as a strategic development initiative.

This approach decentralises development activities, encourages active participation by local communities and private entities in decision-making processes, and helps ensure projects directly address community needs. Alongside PPPs, governments and the private sector must continue investing in technologies that strengthen water resilience and improve water accessibility. One of the most important interventions is desalination - a critical, climate-independent technology that converts seawater into safe drinking water.

While desalination requires substantial energy usage, the growing adoption of renewable energy solutions such as solar power presents a viable path forward. Desalination can play a key role in expanding access to clean and safe drinking water worldwide. Linked to desalination is hydropower. Water and energy are inseparable, meaning that increases or decreases in one immediately affect the other.

Dams, which are often financed through hydropower initiatives, contribute not only to water storage and irrigation but also to sustainable electricity generation. They can produce affordable, dependable, and renewable electricity to power homes, clinics, schools, and workplaces while helping to curb greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen resilience against increasingly extreme weather conditions. As Africa's population continues to grow, demand for water, food, and energy will continue rising.

Food and water security are inseparable, as agriculture depends heavily on clean and accessible water sources for crop yields and nutritional stability. Mitigating water stress requires a multi-pronged approach that integrates technological innovation, policy reform, and community engagement. Desalination plants powered by renewable energy can provide a reliable water source independent of rainfall, reducing vulnerability to droughts. Similarly, hydropower projects can enhance water storage and regulate supply, supporting both energy and water needs.

Investing in water recycling and treatment infrastructure also reduces pressure on freshwater sources. Smart water management systems using sensors and AI can detect leaks and optimize distribution, minimizing losses.

Furthermore, cross-border cooperation on shared water resources is essential to prevent conflict and promote equitable access. The private sector has a critical role to play through PPPs, bringing capital, expertise, and efficiency. Governments must create enabling environments with clear regulations and incentives for sustainable water use. Community participation ensures that solutions are culturally appropriate and locally owned.

Education and awareness campaigns can foster water conservation behaviors. Ultimately, achieving water resilience in Africa is not only about technology but also about governance, finance, and social inclusion. By prioritizing desalination and hydropower alongside other interventions, African nations can build a water-secure future that supports sustainable growth and improves lives. The time for action is now, as water scarcity threatens to undermine development gains.

With concerted effort, the continent can turn the tide and ensure that every person has access to safe, clean water





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Desalination Hydropower Water Scarcity Africa Sustainable Development

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