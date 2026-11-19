Deputy President Paul Mashatile warns that Africa must transition from consuming foreign technology to building and exporting artificial intelligence solutions to compete globally.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has issued a stern directive to Africa n nations, stating that the continent can no longer afford to remain a passive consumer of technology developed in other parts of the world. Speaking at the All- Africa Business Leaders Awards on Thursday, he emphasized that for Africa to secure a competitive position in the global economy, it must urgently begin building and exporting its own artificial intelligence solutions.

AI as a Driver of Global Economic Shifts

Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, economies, and labor markets on a worldwide scale, placing Africa at a critical crossroads. Deputy President Mashatile described this technology as one of the most transformative forces currently impacting the global landscape. He noted that AI is already driving productivity, growth, and competitiveness across various sectors, offering a unique opportunity for the continent to accelerate economic expansion.

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According to the Deputy President, this technological shift allows Africa to tackle pressing development challenges while creating entirely new industries. The technology serves as a catalyst that can open up new markets and drive significant economic changes, provided the continent leverages it correctly to address local realities while maintaining global competitiveness.

Shifting from Consumer to Innovator

Mashatile stressed that South Africa and the broader African continent must shift their identity from being mere recipients of foreign technology to becoming active innovators and exporters. He argued that AI solutions must be designed to respond specifically to African realities, ensuring that they are relevant and effective for local populations.

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The Deputy President clarified that the continent's primary challenge is no longer a lack of potential. Instead, the obstacle lies in the failure to convert existing potential into tangible prosperity. He posed a direct question to stakeholders, asking whether Africa possesses the collective vision, determination, and political will required to translate its vast capabilities into sustained economic growth.

Demographic Dividend and Infrastructure Needs

A key asset highlighted by Mashatile is Africa's rapidly growing youth population, which presents a historic demographic advantage. He noted that the continent is projected to account for approximately eighty-five percent of global workforce growth by the year twenty fifty. However, he warned that this potential will only become a genuine economic dividend if young people are properly equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a digital economy.

To harness this advantage, business leaders were urged to invest aggressively in digital infrastructure, innovation, and skills development. The Deputy President issued a stark warning that those who fail to embrace these technological changes risk being left behind in the evolving global marketplace.

Regional Integration and Future Trade Policies

Beyond technology, Mashatile renewed his calls for the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area to unlock further economic potential. He argued that stronger regional integration, increased infrastructure investment, and cross-border trade are critical components for this success. He highlighted the current inefficiency where trading with external markets is often easier, faster, and cheaper than trading with neighboring African countries.

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The Deputy President emphasized that correcting this imbalance is essential for building a robust internal market. By ensuring that regional trade is prioritized and streamlined, Africa can better protect its economic interests while fostering an environment where local innovation and technological development can flourish sustainably across borders.