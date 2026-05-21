Deputy President Mashatile Condemns Mob Violence, Criticizes Lack of Accountability in Cama Case

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has strongly condemned mob violence and urged security forces to deal with criminality, following the allegations against the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) Secretary-General, Nomcebo Cama, of registering luxury vehicles in the name of her children under the pretense of a donation from the Chinese Embassy. Mashatile also addressed the reaffirmation of the government's commitment to land restitution and the ongoing fight against crime and discrimination against women.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has condemned mob violence and urged security forces to deal with criminality. He was referring to the allegations against the Secretary-General of the African National Congress Women's League, Nomcebo Cama, of registering luxury vehicles in the names of her children under the pretense of a donation from the Chinese Embassy.

Mashatile stated that Cama appeared before various committees and the President, ensuring accountability. He further claimed that no additional investigations were necessary as the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, had already looked into the matter, leading to delays in appointing the new operator. The Deputy President also emphasized the government's commitment to land restitution and the continuous fight against crime and discrimination against women





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Paul Mashatile Mob Violence Security Forces Cama Case Atrocity Land Restitution Discrimination Against Women

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