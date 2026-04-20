Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel calls for the protection of South Africa's sovereignty against detractors of legal transformation and debunks myths regarding white genocide.

Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel has issued a resolute call for South Africa to stand firmly in defense of its national sovereignty, urging citizens and stakeholders to confront both domestic and external threats that aim to derail the ongoing transformation of the nation’s legal sector.

During his address at the opening of a strategic stakeholder engagement session with legal practitioners this past Monday, Nel emphasized that the pursuit of a more inclusive and representative judicial framework is a non-negotiable pillar of the democratic project. He argued that the legal profession must reflect the demographic realities of the country, and those who seek to obstruct this process are essentially challenging the constitutional mandate that South Africa established at the dawn of its democracy. Central to Minister Nel’s critique was his condemnation of a vocal minority whom he accused of actively disseminating malicious falsehoods about the state of the nation. He specifically highlighted the dangerous rhetoric surrounding the myth of white genocide, a narrative he believes is being weaponized to undermine international perception and domestic social cohesion. According to Nel, this propaganda is not an isolated phenomenon but rather a calculated effort by specific interest groups to create a climate of fear and instability. He noted that these same individuals are frequently aligned with parties currently launching legal challenges against the newly proposed legal transformation charter, suggesting a deliberate attempt to preserve historical imbalances under the guise of institutional protectionism. Furthermore, the Deputy Minister underscored that South Africa’s right to self-determination is rooted in the fundamental international principle that every sovereign state possesses the inherent authority to govern its own territory and resolve its internal affairs free from undue foreign interference. He cautioned that by inviting outside actors to scrutinize internal policy decisions based on distorted data and inflammatory claims, these groups are effectively compromising the country’s independence. Nel concluded his address by inviting the legal fraternity to work collaboratively toward a unified vision that prioritizes justice, equity, and the rule of law. He urged practitioners to remain vigilant against disinformation and to remain committed to a transformation agenda that serves the interest of all South Africans rather than protecting the entrenched interests of a few. The government, he promised, will continue to forge ahead with structural reforms designed to ensure that the legal system is accessible, representative, and aligned with the constitutional values that define the modern South African state, ensuring that the legacy of inequality is finally dismantled for future generations





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South Africa Legal Transformation Andries Nel Sovereignty Justice

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