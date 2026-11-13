Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo Warns of SA Economic Growth Challenges from Aging Population

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo warns that South Africa's rising old-age dependency ratio and longevity risks threaten public finances and hinder the 3% economic growth target.

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo has issued a stark warning regarding the long-term sustainability of South Africa's economy, citing the rising old-age dependency ratio as a primary obstacle to achieving robust growth. Speaking at the launch of a critical report on Friday, Masondo highlighted that the nation's demographic shift is placing escalating pressure on both public finances and private sector resources. This demographic challenge arrives at a time when the country is already struggling to maintain economic momentum, making the path to higher growth rates increasingly difficult to navigate.

Impact of Longevity on Fiscal Sustainability

The warnings from Masondo were delivered during the official presentation of the Impact of Longevity on Fiscal Sustainability in South Africa report. This comprehensive study was compiled by the Inclusive Society Institute in collaboration with Nedbank, offering a detailed analysis of how increasing life expectancy affects the national budget. The report underscores that as individuals live longer, the financial demands on state coffers and private pension schemes intensify significantly. This trend represents a structural shift that policymakers must address to ensure fiscal stability in the coming decades.

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Rising Old-Age Dependency Ratio

According to the report's findings, South Africa's old-age dependency ratio, which measures the number of elderly people relative to the working-age population, has risen from 8 in 2011 to 10 in 2022. This statistic indicates that for every 100 working-age adults in 2022, there were 10 older individuals requiring support, a ratio that continues to climb. Masondo emphasized that this increase has a negative impact on national productivity, as an expanding portion of government resources is diverted to support retirees rather than being invested in new economic activities. The deputy minister noted that this dynamic is particularly detrimental to a country already characterized by low economic growth rates.

Financial Pressures on Pensions and State Budget

Insurers and private pension managers are expressing growing concern over the impact of increased longevity on retirement finances, as schemes face escalating demands on their capital reserves. Masondo explained that as pensioners live longer, the duration of payouts increases, leading to higher costs for elder care and medical services. To address these rising expenditures, the government faces a difficult triage of options: it must either decrease benefits, raise taxes, or borrow more to finance the resulting budget deficits. Each of these solutions carries significant economic implications that could further complicate the nation's fiscal landscape.

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Limits on Taxation and Borrowing

Deputy Finance Minister Masondo argued that raising taxes is not a feasible solution without suffocating economic growth, as high tax rates can deter economic agents from engaging in productive activities. He stated that there is a clear tipping point where increased revenue from taxes becomes counterproductive, making it irrational for businesses and individuals to invest or work. Furthermore, he cautioned against excessive borrowing, noting that while debt is not inherently bad, borrowing for consumption purposes leads to serious problems. The sustainability of debt is critical, as an unsustainable debt-to-GDP ratio has huge implications for the wider economy and its ability to service future obligations.

Future Population Projections and Demographic Shifts

The report provides alarming projections for South Africa's demographic future, indicating that the population will continue to grow but at a decelerating rate. Based on data from the United Nations, the World Population Review estimates that South Africa's population could reach approximately 80 million by 2055 and 93.5 million by the end of the century. The growth rate is expected to slow to around 1.0% in the mid-2030s, dropping further to 0.7% around 2024 and 0.65% by 2050. These figures highlight the urgent need for strategic planning to manage the increasing proportion of elderly citizens within a growing but slowing population base.

Implications for South African Economic Policy

The convergence of these demographic trends poses a significant risk to the country's long-term fiscal health, with the overall risk level including longevity impacts assessed as between medium and high. The International Monetary Fund defines longevity as the risk that actual lifespans exceed expectations, a phenomenon that is currently reshaping South Africa's economic reality. As the population aged 65 and higher is estimated to increase from 6.5% to around 9.0% by 2055, the government must navigate the delicate balance between providing adequate social support and maintaining economic viability. The findings from the Inclusive Society Institute and Nedbank serve as a critical call to action for policymakers to address these structural challenges before they severely hinder the nation's development potential.