Department of Social Development Suspends Special Adviser for Falsifying CV to Secure Illegal Appointment

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has suspended Minister Sisisi Tolashe's special adviser, Ngwako Kgatla, following a Public Service Commission (PSC) report that found he was partially responsible for falsifying his niece's CV to secure her an illegal appointment. The investigation aims to determine the exact disciplinary charges against Kgatla, who has been associated with several governance scandals at the department since Tolashe took office as minister of social development in July 2024.

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has suspended Minister Sisisi Tolashe 's special adviser, Ngwako Kgatla , following a Public Service Commission (PSC) report that found he was partially responsible for falsifying his niece's CV to secure her an illegal appointment.

The DSD confirmed the suspension with immediate effect, stating that it was initiated to afford the department an opportunity to conduct a thorough investigation into the PSC findings. The investigation aims to determine the exact disciplinary charges against Kgatla, who has been associated with several governance scandals at the department since Tolashe took office as minister of social development in July 2024.

The scandal involved the irregular appointment of Kgatla's niece Lesedi Mabiletja as chief of staff to Tolashe, with the PSC finding that Kgatla was partially responsible for falsifying Mabiletja's CV to make her appear qualified for a post for which she was manifestly unfit. The DSD statement confirmed that Kgatla will receive full pay in the interim and a disciplinary hearing process under way





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Department Of Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe Ngwako Kgatla Public Service Commission PSC Report Falsifying CV Illegal Appointment Investigation Disciplinary Charges Governance Scandals Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize Lebogang Mothibe Zinzi Mkhize Lesedi Mabiletja Rosebank College Meropa Casino Senior Management Service Public Service Regulations Public Finance Management Act

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