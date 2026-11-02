Department of Land Reform and Rural Development Seeks New ICT Infrastructure

The national Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has issued a critical tender for new enterprise infrastructure to ensure 100% system availability across South Africa's deeds registries.

The national Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has launched a significant procurement initiative to overhaul the technological backbone of South Africa's deeds registration services. This urgent move addresses systemic instability within the Deeds Registration Trading Entity, which currently faces severe operational risks due to aging hardware and software that has reached its end-of-life. The initiative aims to secure high-performance platforms that guarantee absolute system availability and stability across all eleven deeds registries nationwide.

Critical Need for Modernised Infrastructure

The Deeds Registration Trading Entity requires the supply and implementation of new enterprise-engineered infrastructure to replace outdated systems that are no longer under warranty. The existing hardware is experiencing frequent instability, particularly when the ZFS storage performs data scrubbing, which causes connected systems and applications to become slow or completely unresponsive. This technological degradation has led to prolonged system downtimes, reduced performance, and significant frustration among users and clients who rely on timely processing of property transactions.

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Failure to meet the requirement for robust, mission-critical infrastructure poses severe consequences, including potential litigation, land and property displacements, and extensive financial and reputational damage to the entity and the country as a whole. The current environment limits the ability of the entity to serve the public timeously, efficiently, and reliably, resulting in lost productivity for daily operations and lost revenue for both the entity and its broad client base. The project is designed to address these challenges by introducing a modernised environment that supports mission-critical applications while increasing storage and compute capacity.

Stakeholder Impact and Operational Scope

The client base for the Deeds Registration Trading Entity is extensive, encompassing government departments, parastatals, municipalities, conveyancers, notaries, banks, data vendors, and the general public. The successful bidder will be responsible for the design, supply, delivery, installation, configuration, and commissioning of the new infrastructure, which must span both the production environment at the North Gauteng Deeds Registry in Pretoria and a disaster recovery environment at the Cape Town Deeds Registry.

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Technologies sought in this tender include high-performance rack-mounted servers, storage area networks, backup infrastructure, networking equipment, backup software, and data loss prevention capabilities. The solution must feature active-active disaster recovery functionality and high-availability features to ensure resilience. Additionally, the new system must maintain compatibility with the organisation's existing Oracle-based environment to ensure seamless integration and operational continuity across all registrars.

Integration with Electronic Deeds Registration System

This infrastructure upgrade arrives as the government continues its efforts to modernise deeds registration services through the rollout of the Electronic Deeds Registration System. The Electronic Deeds Registration System is intended to digitise registration processes and improve access to services for all stakeholders involved in property transfer. The new hardware and software environment is expected to support this digital transformation by providing the necessary computational power and reliability to handle increased data loads and complex digital transactions without interruption.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has scheduled a compulsory briefing session on 9 November for interested bidders to discuss the technical requirements and project expectations. Bid submissions must be closed at 11am on 24 November, marking the deadline for interested service providers to present their proposals for designing and implementing this critical national infrastructure. The department views this project as essential for maintaining public trust and ensuring the efficient functioning of the land administration system.

Broader Government Technology Procurement Trends

While the Deeds Registration Trading Entity tender dominates the technology sector this week, other government departments are also initiating critical ICT procurements ahead of the Local Government Elections taking place on Wednesday. Municipal ICT tenders have seen a sharp downturn in activity as attention shifts towards the electoral process, but strategic investments in state infrastructure continue elsewhere in the public sector to enhance service delivery and operational resilience.

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The Gauteng Department of Education is currently seeking a service provider to develop, test, and build capacity for a business continuity management system for a fixed period of three years. This contract will cover business continuity planning, emergency response planning, crisis management planning, and ICT disaster recovery planning to ensure educational services remain uninterrupted during potential crises. Simultaneously, the South African Social Security Agency wishes to appoint a provider for hi-tech self-service kiosks at its head office and nine regions for three years.

Bidders for the social security kiosks must submit detailed specifications, design layouts, and catalogues, with the successful provider required to design, develop, and test one prototype before manufacturing and delivery. Meanwhile, the State Information Technology Agency is requesting bids for the supply, delivery, installation, and configuration of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aruba network switches for the Department of Water and Sanitation. These switches are needed to replace existing units at the Kimberley office that have reached end-of-sale and end-of-support status, ensuring continued network security and performance for water resource management systems.