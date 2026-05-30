Department of Defence faces scrutiny over Cradock Four documents, spaza shop support fund approved

The Department of Defence is accused of withholding key documents linked to the 1985 murders of the Cradock Four. The government has approved R179.6 million in funding for spaza shops, but many applications were unsuccessful due to compliance and registration requirements.

The Department of Defence is facing renewed scrutiny over claims that it is withholding documents linked to the murder of the Cradock Four . The government has approved nearly R180 million in support for thousands of spaza shops despite widespread compliance challenges among applicants.

The SA weather service warned of isolated showers and rain has been forecast over parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, while much of the country can expect fine and cool conditions on Sunday, 31 May. Families and legal representatives believe the records could help uncover the full truth about the apartheid-era killings.

The application follows allegations that the Department of Defence failed to comply with a court order issued by Judge President Enoch Beshe during the reopened case of the Cradock Four. The documents remain classified under apartheid-era legislation enacted by the former South African Defence Force (SADF), despite SA's transition to democracy more than three decades ago. The government has approved R179.6 million in funding for more than 2 300 spaza shops through the Spaza Shop Support Fund.

However, many applications were unsuccessful because businesses failed to meet compliance and registration requirements. Authorities say the programme aims to strengthen township and rural economies while encouraging formalisation. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been named the National Press Club's 2025 Newsmaker of the Year. Mkhwanazi has dominated headlines since his July 2025 media briefing, in which he alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate has infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system.

Ntabiseng Tlali, 42, and Lineo Ralitsa, 39, have each been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court for the murder of Tlali's husband, David Malewa Tlali. The court heard that the two women, both from Boipatong, worked together to arrange the killing





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Department Of Defence Cradock Four Spaza Shop Support Fund Kwazulu-Natal Police Commissioner National Press Club Newsmaker Of The Year

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