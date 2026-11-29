Denver Basson faces 21 charges linked to the 2022 murders of Merlyn Alkenstead and Isaac Moses. He joins Donovan Williams and Irvincia Basson in court.

Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested 44-year-old Denver Basson for the murder of an elderly couple in their Kariega home four years after the crime occurred. Basson's arrest is directly linked to a notorious criminal duo, Donovan Williams and Irvincia Basson, who are accused of kidnapping and murdering at least four people over the past six years.

Court Appearance and Specific Charges

Denver Basson is scheduled to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrates' Court on 7 December alongside the two other accused individuals. The charge sheet lists a total of 21 charges against the group, including multiple murders, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, forgery, and multiple firearms-related offenses.

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Denver Basson faces an additional count of conspiracy to commit murder. Investigators have linked him to the other two suspects, one of whom, Donovan Williams, appeared on Nelson Mandela Bay's most-wanted list until his arrest in July. The court proceedings will determine the validity of these extensive allegations against the trio.

The Kariega Double Murder and Witness Breakthrough

The case originated in April 2022 when the bodies of Merlyn Alkenstead and Isaac Moses were found in their modest house near Middle Street. The couple sustained bullet wounds to the head and appeared to have been executed. Neighbors recalled a change in Alkenstead's demeanor in the weeks prior, noting she had become sullen and withdrawn.

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It emerged that Alkenstead had opened a rape case in February 2022. The incident occurred at the house of a man where she occasionally worked as a cleaner. The rape and murder investigations went cold for years as no witnesses came forward to identify possible suspects initially.

A breakthrough occurred a few weeks ago when a witness with intimate knowledge of the incidents approached the police. This person, who has since turned State's witness, provided critical information that led to the arrest of Denver Basson on 24 November. The prosecution alleges that while Basson was only involved in the elderly woman's rape, he conspired with Williams and Irvincia Basson to kill the couple.

Pattern of Crimes and Financial Exploitation

The State alleges that Williams and Irvincia Basson are the masterminds behind a string of disappearances in which victims' bank accounts were drained and personal belongings stolen shortly after they went missing. Williams has been on the police radar as a possible suspect since 2021. His name was first made public in February 2026 as a person of interest, and police offered a R30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

One of the alleged victims is Quinton Doenas Plaatjies, who was lured to a house in Fiskaal Street in the suburb of Kamesh in October 2020 and never seen again. Police reports state that Williams cut the power to the property, stormed in, restrained Plaatjies, and forced him into a vehicle. His bank account was subsequently drained, and a murder charge has been added to his disappearance case.

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Another victim, Loay Khayat, went missing in August 2025 after booking into a guesthouse. His family lost contact with him but noted suspicious activity on his bank account. Police found paperwork detailing the change of ownership of Khayat's car, with handwriting analysis allegedly revealing a falsified signature. Williams and Irvincia Basson are charged with Khayat's murder.

Discovery of Bodies and Ongoing Investigations

Police also discovered the bodies of Earl Classen and Clarissa Swarts in a shallow grave near Kariega shortly after their disappearance in July 2021. Their bank accounts showed multiple transactions after they were last seen alive, reinforcing the pattern of financial exploitation alleged by the State.

Irvincia Basson, who is Denver Basson's cousin, will return to court alongside Donovan Williams and Denver Basson on 7 December. The case highlights a long-running criminal enterprise that has devastated multiple families in the region over several years. The court proceedings in Gqeberha will now address the full scope of these alleged crimes.