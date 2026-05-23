Denmark's King Frederik asks Frederiksen to form new government

After talks led by defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen collapsed, Denmark's King Frederik asked caretaker Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to attempt to form a new government. Frederiksen is now facing pressure to make concessions to Moderate Party leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen, whose support is pivotal after election results left parliament split among 12 parties.

Denmark 's King Frederik asked caretaker Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday to attempt to form a government , after talks led by defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen collapsed.

The decision was made after Frederiksen's own coalition talks ended in failure when centrist Moderate Party walked away. With election losses, Frederiksen is now facing pressure to make concessions to Moderate Party leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen. Talks have been prolonged, slowing down government decision-making amid tensions with the US over Greenland. Denmark's biggest party, Social Democrats, lost 12 seats since 2022, making it their worst election result since 1903





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Denmark King Fredrik Caretaker Prime Minister Form A Government Negotiations Election Losses Social Democrats Split Parliament Troels Lund Poulsen Lars Lokke Rasmussen Greenland US Administration

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