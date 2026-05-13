Demolitions continue in Gauteng as illegal structures face the axe

across Gauteng have embarked on a series of demolitions targeting illegal informal structures and unregulated settlements, aiming to bring order, remove congestion, and deal with crime.

across Gauteng have embarked on a series of demolitions targeting illegal informal structures and unregulated settlements. That, they said, was to bring order, remove congestion and deal with crime where these structures are.

On Sunday, Ekurhuleni city officials demolished shacks that were occupied by undocumented foreigners and illegal miners. The demolition continued in the following days in Joburg as well as in Tembisa where hundreds of structures were removed. On May 11 and 12,led operations to demolish 23 illegal structures and makeshift stalls constructed on pavements in the Johannesburg CBD. They were said to be causing overcrowding and had become havens for criminals.

During the operation, Johannesburg metro police removed illegal traders and demolished unlawfully built structures, including shacks built on pavements along Small, Pritchard and Rahima Moosa streets. According to Morero, traders had been warned months earlier to leave and relocate their businesses to more suitable locations, but some failed to comply





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Johannesburg And Its Surroundings Gauteng Demolitions Illegal Structures Informal Settlements JHB

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