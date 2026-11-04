Democrats win House and Senate in midterm rout of Trump

Democrats captured both chambers of Congress in a nationwide rejection of Donald Trump, fueled by anger over living costs, tariffs and the Iran war. The sweep hands the opposition power to block legislation, investigate the administration and thwart judicial appointments.

Democrats have seized control of the US Congress, capturing both the Senate and the House of Representatives in a stunning nationwide rejection of Donald Trump, according to projections.

The sweep gives the opposition power to block Trump's legislative agenda, launch broad investigations into his administration and thwart his judicial and senior government appointments during the final two years of his presidency. The result reflected deep anger over living costs, tariffs and Trump's war against Iran, which has sent fuel prices soaring and compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president. For voters, the campaign was often about the cost of everyday life.

Also read Democrats Win 2026 Midterms: Senate and House Majorities Flip

Rent, groceries, utility bills and property taxes keep climbing, and I want people in Congress who will actually do something about costs, Taylor Cook, a 24-year-old Los Angeles voter, told AFP. In a night of breakthroughs across Republican heartland, Democrats flipped seats long held by Republicans in South Carolina, North Carolina, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Texas and Maine. In Maine, former logger Troy Jackson defeated longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins, the party's seventh Senate seat captured from Republicans.

In Kansas, Methodist minister Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the reliably conservative state since 1932. Iowa had not elected a Democratic senator since 2008. In one of the biggest shocks, Democratic pediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham in South Carolina. Graham was supported by Trump and had been appointed to replace her brother, longtime Republican senator Lindsey Graham, after his death in July.

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Democrats had not won a Senate election in the deeply conservative southern state since 1998. The victory followed another Republican Senate loss in North Carolina, where popular former governor Roy Cooper defeated a candidate handpicked by Trump. Democrats also held crucial Senate seats of their own, including Jon Ossoff in Georgia and an open seat in New Hampshire, where Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man elected to the chamber.

The scale of the victory grew when Abdul El-Sayed defeated former Republican lawmaker Mike Rogers in Michigan, making him the first Muslim elected to the upper chamber of Congress. Michigan, we did it! El-Sayed said in a speech at his election headquarters in Detroit. He won despite a last-minute curveball when congresswoman Haley Stevens, who lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed, came out in support of Rogers at the 11th hour.

In Texas, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico declared he had defeated Goliath in winning a Senate seat, while Gina Hinojosa unseated Republican governor Greg Abbott, ending decades of Republican rule. I feel like I could cry right now. This is so incredibly exciting. We can get our country back, Kathy Jackoway said in Texas, celebrating Talarico's win.

Democrats gain Senate seats

Republicans entered election day with a 53-47 Senate majority, leaving Democrats needing four net gains to take control. House results offered further evidence of the scale of the Republican setback, with Democratic gains extending deep into normally conservative territory. In a closely watched bellwether, Democrat J.D. Ford ousted Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz in Indiana, capturing a district Trump won by 17 percentage points in 2024.

The party also flipped a Republican-held House seat in North Carolina, while results in Florida suggested that redrawn electoral boundaries were failing to deliver the gains Republicans had expected. The party's House victory saw gains across Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Arizona, Wisconsin and New Jersey, including districts Trump had carried comfortably in 2024. In Georgia, Democratic former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won the governorship, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in US history and ending 24 years of Republican control.

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Even Republican success came after scares in unusually tight results. Trump-backed Byron Donalds won Florida's governorship, becoming the state's first Black governor, while Republican Ashley Moody retained a Senate seat, but only after seeing off surprisingly strong Democratic challenges. Ossoff hailed the Democratic victories as a rejection of Trump's depravity, corruption and incompetence. A White House official told AFP the mood around the president was defiant, warning that Trump would resist the radical left regardless of the election outcome.

Trump reacts to defeat

Buckle up, the official said. The night was a big wipeout and a strong repudiation of Donald Trump and his policies, George Washington University professor Todd Belt told AFP. Trump struck a conciliatory tone despite his history of questioning elections, telling The New York Times he was absolutely willing to accept the results. I think the Democrats did a good job, I really do, the 80-year-old told Fox News, in rare praise for his political opponents.

They fought hard. But he sought to distance himself from his own party's poor showing, adding: I don't view it as a hit on me. He acknowledged that the Iran conflict had contributed to the defeat but defended the military campaign and suggested the rival parties could find common ground on immigration. In a final television appearance Tuesday, Trump defended his record, praising his tariffs, immigration crackdown and military campaign against Iran.

We have to keep America great. We're great now. We were terrible two years ago, he told Fox News. He had already contemplated the prospect of an opposition Congress.

I veto everything, he said in a podcast released Monday, before acknowledging that he might eventually negotiate deals with Democrats. Despite his conciliatory remarks, Trump also insisted on social media that Republicans would have won IN A LANDSLIDE if he had been running, though he had repeatedly urged supporters throughout the campaign to pretend I'm on the ballot. Democratic Representative Robert Garcia, now expected to lead the powerful House Oversight Committee, warned Republicans on social media: LAWYER UP.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries declared Trump's MAGA movement on the run from sea to shining sea. Jeffries could become the first Black speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January. Democratic control of Congress will allow the party to pursue investigations into the Iran war, mass deportations and allegations of corruption, while blocking Trump's agenda and senior appointments.