Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in a historic midterm rebuke of President Donald Trump, one day after South Africa's AGOA trade benefits were terminated. The new Congress takes office in January 2027, raising questions about whether the decision can be reversed.

Democrats have taken control of both the House and the Senate in a historic midterm election rebuke of President Donald Trump, according to results announced after voters cast their ballots.

The victory came just one day after South Africa's African Growth and Opportunity Act status was terminated by the Trump administration. The timing raises a hopeful question: will the new Congress reverse the decision on South Africa's AGOA status? The new Congress only takes office in January 2027, after the termination date, which limits what lawmakers can do in the short term.

Also read South Africa US Trade Access AGOA Removal Impact

South Africa's AGOA status is decided directly by the president, who remains Trump for another two years, until January 2029. Following an annual review led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, lawmakers could in theory pass legislation to restore South Africa's AGOA status.

However, Trump could still veto such a bill, and overriding a veto needs a two-thirds majority in both chambers. Meanwhile, the House did pass an extension to South Africa's AGOA status back in January 2026, so support for the programme still exists. Top Democrats in the House also criticised the decision to remove South Africa.

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The Trump administration gave South Africa 60 days to make representations and for African partners to take the necessary steps to meet the eligibility criteria, Greer said. The administration has long criticised South Africa, accusing it of allowing violence against white farmers, which Pretoria denies, and objecting to affirmative action laws. Other cited grievances include corruption, national-security and foreign-policy concerns that only South Africa can fix.

Trump Faces Voter Rejection

Ahead of the elections, Trump urged Americans to vote as if he was on the ballot. Voters sent an unequivocal message of disapproval, and the American press called it a stern rebuke of Trump's divisive agenda. Part of that agenda was to single out South Africa for intense focus, using lies about genocide to prop up anti-South Africa sentiment. Deportations and ICE's murderous streak were always going to cost the administration votes.

Democrats registered a number of firsts. Dr Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim US senator. Chris Pappas became the first openly gay senator of New Hampshire. Peggy Flanagan became the first Native female elected to the Senate.

Trump's favourite Greg Abbott was defeated by Gina Hinojosa, the first Latino Governor of Texas. In Illinois, the election of Juliana Stratton was historic, seeing three black women serve concurrently in the Senate for the first time, alongside Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland. It was a historic election on many fronts.

Ordinary voters wanted to send a message that they are not as hateful of Latinos, Muslims and African women as the zealots who believe in Make America Great Again. Voters ensured MAGA candidates lost, some of them badly. Predictably, Trump blamed some of the candidates who lost, including those handpicked by him. His deputy, JD Vance, said there would be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why.

For South Africans, the question is whether the victory is big enough for the Senate to push through an impeachment motion to end the nightmare Trump and his South African Ambassador Brent Bozell III have unleashed. The truth is Trump will be around for the last two years of his term. But control of the crucial Senate means Democrats will be able to conduct major investigations and publicly hold officials accountable.

Investigating Iran War Costs

The first of these is Pete Hegseth and the legalities of the costly war in Iran, which Trump insists on calling a special operation, one that has single-handedly raised the cost of fuel and thus the cost of living in the US and across the globe. Affordability became a big issue in this election.

Some hope there would also be an inquiry into a scheme to allow only Afrikaners into the US on the basis of a phantom genocide in South Africa. While Democrats won't have the numbers to push out Trump on their own, they are sure to make 2027 a year of aggressive scrutiny of the last two years of Trump's rule.

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Robert Garcia, the Democrats' top man on the powerful House Oversight Committee, who is set to become its chairperson in January, issued a two-letter warning to Republicans after their loss: Lawyer up. Senate finance chair Ron Wyden captured the mood in one word: subpoenas. The buried Jeffrey Epstein files may also be revisited. Either way, we must hope Trump is kept sufficiently busy to worry about South Africa.

South Africa Mitigating AGOA Loss

His negative impact on the world has hit us in our pockets and, thankfully, cost him. That he will suffer legislative paralysis is plain. He will likely be a lame duck for the next two years. As a new political reality dawns in Washington, trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau and his team will frantically try to mitigate the impact, even if it's not catastrophic, of our removal from AGOA with effect from January 1.

While midterms are generally considered an internal reconfiguration of power, they have major implications for judicious use of power by the world's biggest economy. The weakened Democrats helped Trump to become a vicious bully, stopping supply of medicines and reorganising global affairs on his say-so. His social media posts became the informal presidential gazette. This election result is a rejection of his politics and his methods.

President Cyril Ramaphosa termed it the introduction of a new era in world relations. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre appreciated that voices are now emerging in American politics that are closer to us on climate and environment, and in foreign policy. On the surface, Trump is likely to be kept too busy putting out fires at home to pay attention to South Africa.

While the White House retains control of foreign policy, the Senate and the courts are most likely to be used to keep him in check, despite his unpredictability. Don't expect a quick thaw on AGOA. Democrats have been more supportive of AGOA and of South Africa, but they won't control foreign policy, and Trump remains president until January 2029.

Tau has said the country will keep diversifying its export markets, and that's the safer bet for the industries and thousands of workers whose jobs are at risk. Whether Trump becomes a real lame duck or not, this historic moment represents a repudiation of crass racism and sexism that Trump, Bozell and their MAGA cousins represent. The victory is not evidence that the global right-wing, populist wave is dead, but it shows the end is nigh.

Americans believed Trump was on the ballot and deliberately voted for change. They voted for an affordable life just as they voted against an unnecessary war that has affected the globe. The Washington bully has a bloodied nose.