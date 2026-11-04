Democrats Win Texas and South Carolina Senate Races in Midterm Rebuke to Trump

Democrats captured Republican-held Senate seats in Texas and South Carolina and moved toward House control as voters delivered a rebuke to President Donald Trump.

Democrats scored stunning victories in the South Carolina and Texas Senate races, seizing Republican strongholds for the first time in a generation as tens of millions of voters delivered a scathing rebuke to US President Donald Trump.

Democrats Seize House and Texas Senate

Democrats were also on track to take control of the US House of Representatives after flipping eight Republican seats in states including Kentucky, New Jersey and North Caroline and showing strength even in solidly conservative districts. In Texas, Democratic state representative James Talarico withstood a barrage of outside spending to defeat scandal-plagued Republican attorney general Ken Paxton in a state that voted for Trump by 14 percentage points two years ago.

Also read Midterm elections threaten Trump presidency as Democrats eye House control

In South Carolina, a state Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024, paediatrician Annie Andrews triumphed over Republican senator Darline Graham, who was appointed to the seat after the death of her brother, senator Lindsey Graham. In both races, Trump elevated Paxton and Graham ahead of more established candidates despite clear liabilities. Paxton has been at the centre of a litany of controversies, including his 2023 impeachment and securities fraud charges, while Graham's admitted inexperience drew negative headlines.

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Trump Campaigns for Down-Ballot Candidates

Trump campaigned heavily for both Republican candidates as part of a late election blitz that included more than two dozen rallies, and the president told his supporters repeatedly to pretend I'm on the ballot in an effort to fire up his base. On Tuesday night, as it grew clear Republicans were in danger of losing their congressional majorities, Trump wrote on social media: I wasn't on the ballot and if I was, we would have won in a landslide.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. The Democratic wave underscored voters' deep frustration with Trump's stewardship of the economy and his decision to launch a war against Iran in February, which sharply drove up fuel prices. In poll after poll, voters expressed anxiety about the cost of living and anger at the way Trump has handled the issue.

Senate Majority Within Reach for Democrats

Along with Democrat Roy Cooper's win in North Carolina's Senate race, the party has flipped three of the four seats it needs to capture a Senate majority, assuming it holds its own seats in Michigan and Minnesota. Democrats held onto Senate seats in Georgia and New Hampshire, both races that were once considered competitive but moved out of reach for Republicans amid Trump's declining approval ratings.

A supporter watches early results at an election night rally for Democratic US Senate candidate and Texas State representative James Talarico during the US midterm elections in Austin, Texas, on November 3 2026. In sweeping and decisive victories, the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the man named President Donald J Trump, incumbent Democratic senator Jon Ossoff, the projected winner in Georgia, told supporters at a victory party.

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In Florida, Republican senator Ashley Moody fended off Democrat Angie Nixon but was ahead by only about 3 percentage points in a state Trump carried by 13 points in 2024, according to a vote count compiled by Reuters and USA Today, further evidence that even solidly Republican states were shifting dramatically toward Democrats. Democrats held onto three House districts in Florida that Republican lawmakers had redrawn earlier this year, all of which backed Trump by at least 9 percentage points.

Voters Want Checks on Presidential Power

According to exit polls conducted by SSRS on behalf of a consortium of US media outlets including major television networks and the Associated Press, half of voters nationwide said they saw the 2026 midterm elections as an opportunity to rebuke the president, and three-quarters said they are angry or dissatisfied with the way the country is headed. In addition, 70% of voters surveyed said they want Congress to provide more checks and balances on the president.

Legal observers and Democrats have warned that Trump, who has long falsely claimed that US elections are rigged, may attempt to challenge Tuesday's results if Republicans lose. The justice department said it had deployed 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states in what it called the largest Election Day monitoring effort in history. Democrats criticised the plan as potential voter intimidation.

In about two-thirds of the jurisdictions the department listed, voters supported Democrat Kamala Harris over Trump in the 2024 presidential election, a Reuters analysis found. Election officials in several states reported no issues with the monitoring effort. New Mexico's secretary of state's office said it had received reports of federal monitors asking unusual questions in one county and the justice department offered assurances the conduct would be addressed.