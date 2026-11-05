Democrats Win Senate and House, Vow to Rein In Trump After Midterm Landslide

Democrats captured the Senate with at least 54 seats and gained at least 30 House seats, ending Republican control of Congress and prompting Trump to concede while focusing on White House renovations.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in a sweeping midterm victory, vowing to rein in President Donald Trump and setting up two years of possible deadlock in Washington.

The wave of support was fueled by anger over the US-Iran war and its role in pushing the cost of living higher. Democrats took the Senate with a majority of at least 54-44, flipping seats in deeply Republican states, and gained at least 30 seats in the House of Representatives. It will be the first time Trump, a Republican who also held the White House from 2017 to 2021, must contend with a Democratic-controlled Congress in both chambers.

Also read Democrats win House and Senate in midterm rout of Trump

Democrats focus on affordability and accountability

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the incoming majority will focus on affordability and accountability. He is on track to become the first Black speaker of the House. Jeffries told reporters, We do not work for Donald Trump. We work for the American people.

And the days of the House of Representatives functioning like a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration are over. New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has emerged as a national Democratic figure since his election a year ago, released a video on social media urging his party to address the concerns of voters burdened by rising prices who want schools and roads. Mamdani said, It is not enough to simply win power. We must use it.

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Now, it is time for us in the Democratic Party to deliver. Trump spent his first post-election appearance showing off his under-construction White House ballroom. He had devoted his last pre-election public appearance on Monday to talking about renovations of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. On Wednesday morning, he called in reporters to show off the ballroom.

Trump said, When I get criticised, like, Why are you working on the White House? I am doing it because the White House is the ultimate symbol of America, and it has got to be pristine; it has got to be perfect. For me it is relaxing.

He turned only briefly to the elections during his nearly hour-long appearance, telling reporters, I will get along probably with the Democrats, unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto. Trump had cast the midterm elections as a referendum on the first half of his second four-year stint in the White House, repeatedly urging his Republican base to pretend I am on the ballot. Democratic Party leaders were happy to amplify that message.

Voters swing to Democrats over war and costs

The result saw voters in conservative strongholds who had propelled the president to his second term just two years ago swing dramatically toward Democrats. This was fueled by deep frustration over the unpopular war with Iran, anxiety over the high cost of living and anger at Trump's stewardship of the country. In Texas, the biggest Republican-led state before Tuesday, Democrats ended a decades-long losing streak by winning their first Senate seat there since 1988 and ousting three-term Governor Greg Abbott.

Kansas elected its first Democratic senator since the Great Depression nearly a century ago. In South Carolina, a state that Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024, Democrats turned aside his hand-picked Senate candidate. Senate races in Alaska and Mississippi remained uncalled as of Wednesday morning, leaving open the possibility that the Democrats' majority could grow by another two seats to 56-44.

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Once seated in January, Democrats are expected to use their power to investigate Trump's administration, family and allies and demand concessions on major legislation. The Democratic Senate can block Trump's nominees, including any US Supreme Court justices, should a vacancy arise. The Democratic victory is fueling questions about the longevity of the Supreme Court's two eldest justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, and the durability of its conservative majority.

Republicans hold funding power amid leadership losses

In the meantime, Republicans hold the reins and will have at least one must-pass piece of legislation ahead. That is a measure to fund the federal government past December, which they could use to enact conservative priorities during the so-called lame-duck period. The loss also upended Republicans' House leadership, with House Speaker Mike Johnson saying he would not continue to lead his caucus next year.

Trump, who is barred by the US Constitution from seeking a third term, acknowledged the war with Iran had played a role in his party's losses but stood by his decision. Vice-president JD Vance, who may run as a Trump successor in the 2028 election, piled blame on his boss's decision to attack Iran in February. Vance wrote in a long social media post, The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.

If you would like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Democrats focused their campaign on corruption and affordability. They blamed Trump's expensive tariffs on imports, some of which were ruled to be an illegal tax by the courts, and the war with Iran for driving up costs.

Economic concerns outweigh social issues for voters

They also highlighted the billions of dollars the Trump family has made since he returned to the White House. Republicans, led by Trump, attacked Democrats for defending transgender people's rights and similar social issues, portraying them as radical and extreme. Voters made it clear they were more concerned with pocketbook issues. Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis said in public remarks analysing the results, This is close to an extinction-level event for Republicans.

The Democratic wave flooded huge swaths of the country. Republicans lost ground in 99% of the approximately 2,100 counties where most votes had been counted as of Wednesday morning, according to tallies compiled by Reuters and USA Today.