House Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries for speaker, putting him in line to become the first Black House speaker. The speaker election requires 218 votes; Democrats hold at least 257 seats.

Democrats elected this month to the US House of Representatives nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday to lead them in the next Congress, putting him on the precipice of becoming the nation's first black House speaker.

The incoming House Democratic caucus nominated Jeffries in a closed-door, secret-ballot vote. Many incoming progressives declined to say whether they would back Jeffries after the November 3 midterm elections, with several saying they wanted a leader who would support a bold agenda to pass populist policies that candidates campaigned on. Despite some opposition, Jeffries is expected to be elected speaker, a powerful position that puts him second in line to the presidency, when the new Congress convenes in early January.

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Democrats Hold Majority for Speaker Vote

The speaker election requires 218 votes on the House floor. Democrats will have a majority of at least 257 seats. Several competitive races remain uncalled. House Republicans last week nominated judiciary committee chair Jim Jordan to lead their conference in January.

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Jordan won the post over majority leader Steve Scalise after speaker Mike Johnson said he would not seek to lead Republicans in the minority. The nomination marks a historic moment for the Democratic Party, as Jeffries would become the first Black lawmaker to hold the speaker's gavel if elected by the full House. The vote on Wednesday was conducted by secret ballot, a standard practice for internal party leadership elections.

Jeffries, who currently serves as Democratic leader, has been a prominent figure in the House and is known for his ability to bridge different factions within the party. His nomination comes after Democrats retained control of the House in the midterm elections, though by a narrower margin than some had predicted. Progressive members have expressed concerns about the party's direction, with some calling for more aggressive action on issues like healthcare, climate change, and economic inequality.

Jeffries Secures Nomination Unopposed

However, no formal challenger emerged during the caucus vote, and Jeffries secured the nomination. With a majority of at least 257 seats, Democrats are expected to have enough votes to elect Jeffries as speaker when the new Congress convenes in January. The speaker is second in the line of presidential succession, after the vice president. House Republicans, meanwhile, have nominated Jim Jordan to lead their conference in the minority.

Jordan, a staunch conservative and ally of former President Donald Trump, won the nomination over Steve Scalise, the current majority leader. The Republican leadership shake-up follows Speaker Mike Johnson's decision not to seek the top minority role. The new Congress will be sworn in on January 3, and the speaker election will be one of the first orders of business. Jeffries is widely expected to win the gavel, barring any last-minute surprises.

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This story is developing and more details may emerge as the new Congress prepares to convene.