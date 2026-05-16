Democratic Party of Turkmenistan Leader Meets President of Uganda: Strengthening Ties, Discussing Desert Challenges

A courtesy visit between the leader of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan and President of Uganda took place, exchanging gifts and discussing the importance of bilateral relations.

The leader of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, Mr. Ata Serdarow, made a courtesy visit to President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe before departing Uganda.

Mr. Serdarow traveled to Uganda to represent President Serdar Berdimuhamedow at President Museveni's swearing-in ceremony held on May 12, 2026. During their meeting, President Museveni gifted Mr. Serdarow books about Uganda, expressing friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Mr. Serdarow expressed Turkmenistan's interest in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with Uganda, noting that about 80 percent of Turkmenistan is covered by desert, creating challenges related to water scarcity





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AFRICA NEWS Democratic Party Of Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow President Yoweri Museveni Adult African Tiger Buedde's Weaver Ludiwig Little Lion Tamarin

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