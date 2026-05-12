Democratic Alliance: South Africa's Economic Reforms Moving Too Slowly to Meaningful Job Creation

The Democratic Alliance (DA), one of the major political parties in South Africa, expressed its concerns over the country's economic reforms and job creation. The party pointed to the recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey, which showed that South Africa lost 345,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2026, leading to an increase in the unemployment rate to 32.7%. The DA believes that the government must address these challenges by moving with greater urgency to stimulate investment and employment.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), a prominent South African political party, has reacted to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey with concerns about the country's economic reforms and job creation .

The survey, covering the first quarter of 2026, reveals that the country lost 345,000 jobs, pushing the official unemployment rate to 32.7%. The DA believes that the government must act with greater urgency to overcome economic challenges, such as red tape, infrastructure issues, crime, and poor port and rail networks, to stimulate investment and employment.

The party warned that mass unemployment cannot be treated as normal and that millions of South Africans are facing greater financial pressure as job losses continue to mount. The DA emphasized the need for faster economic growth, aggressive job creation, and addressing poverty, inequality, and economic instability





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Democratic Alliance (DA) South Africa's Economic Reforms Job Creation Quarterly Labour Force Survey Unemployment Rate Economic Stability Red Tape Infrastructure Crime Port Access Job Losses

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