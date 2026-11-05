Democratic Alliance Secures Majority Victory in Kouga Municipality

The Democratic Alliance has won an outright majority in Kouga with 58.55% of the vote, securing 18 seats against the ANC. This significant victory transforms the Eastern Cape municipality into a key political stronghold.

The Democratic Alliance has secured a decisive electoral victory in the Kouga municipality, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the Eastern Cape region. Official results released on Thursday evening confirmed that the party won an outright majority, effectively dismantling the African National Congress hold on the area. This outcome distinguishes Kouga as the sole Eastern Cape council where the opposition achieved total control by the end of the count.

Detailed Electoral Results in Kouga

The Independent Electoral Commission reported that the Democratic Alliance captured 58.55% of the total vote in Kouga. This percentage translated directly into 18 municipal seats, providing the party with a comfortable margin to govern without coalition partners. In contrast, the African National Congress secured only 24.75% of the vote, resulting in just eight seats. The Democratic Alliance led the count in the neighboring Nelson Mandela Bay as well, holding 40.68% against the African National Congress at 27.37%.

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Vote Share Fluctuations During Count

Electoral data indicated that the Democratic Alliance's share of the vote experienced a gradual decline as more ballots were processed throughout Thursday. Early projections showed the party commanding nearly 68% of the vote, a figure that dropped as votes from additional polling stations were integrated into the final tally. Despite this statistical reduction, the final count of 58.55% remained well above the threshold required for an absolute majority.

Political Leadership and Future Commitments

Municipal leadership in Kouga has been under the tenure of Hattingh Bornman, who assumed the mayoral role in 2023 following the departure of Horatio Hendricks. Bornman emphasized the administration's ongoing dedication to maintaining municipal services for the community. The leadership stated that their primary objective is to ensure the municipality continues to function efficiently for all residents regardless of political affiliation.

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Economic Base and Strategic Energy Hub

The Kouga municipality, situated within the Sarah Baartman District, is home to a population exceeding 100,000 people. The local economy has historically depended heavily on tourism and agricultural farming sectors. The area includes notable coastal towns such as Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, and Hankey, which attract significant visitor traffic. The municipality is currently repositioning itself as an energy hub, with multiple wind and renewable energy projects currently under development to diversify the local economy.

Provincial Political Context and Future Steps

This victory in Kouga stands out as a notable anomaly within the broader Eastern Cape provincial results. The African National Congress retained control over the majority of other councils in the province, whereas the Democratic Alliance claimed exclusive outright victory in this single municipality. The outcome signals a potential realignment in voter preferences in specific coastal municipalities. Political observers will now monitor how the new administration implements its governance agenda in the coming months.