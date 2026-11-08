Democratic Alliance Leads Nelson Mandela Bay Coalition Talks After Electoral Victory

The DA holds 53 of 120 seats in Nelson Mandela Bay, initiating coalition negotiations with the Freedom Front Plus and others to restore essential municipal services.

The Democratic Alliance is leading coalition negotiations in Nelson Mandela Bay to form a stable municipal government after securing the largest share of seats in the recent local elections. The party obtained 53 of the 120 available council seats, representing 44.17% of the total vote cast by residents across the metropolitan area. This result positions the Democratic Alliance to potentially partner with smaller political groups to reach the 61 seats required for a majority government.

Coalition Mechanics and Required Partnerships

The party needs to secure the support of at least eight additional councillors to achieve the necessary majority threshold for governance. Negotiations are currently underway with several smaller parties, including the Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, and the United Democratic Movement. These discussions aim to establish a cooperative framework that can address the critical infrastructure failures affecting the region.

Also read Result: DA wins Nelson Mandela Bay metro

Freedom Front Plus mayoral candidate Bill Harington confirmed on Sunday that his party had been approached by the Democratic Alliance for coalition talks. He declined to provide specific details regarding the content or progress of these initial discussions. Meanwhile, reports indicated that the United Democratic Movement was scheduled to meet with Democratic Alliance representatives on Saturday, 7 November.

That specific meeting was delayed following the tragic fatal shooting of United Democratic Movement councillor Luxolo Namette. Namette was killed on Saturday afternoon in Motherwell, Gqeberha, and served as the chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee. The United Democratic Movement is also being considered for inclusion in discussions regarding the oversight of municipal finances through this committee.

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Competing Political Strategies and Alliances

The African National Congress remains the second-largest party in the metro with 32 seats, down from previous standings as their voter support dropped to 25.48%. This significant decline leaves the African National Congress in a position to potentially form a larger coalition that excludes both the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus. Such a scenario would fundamentally alter the power dynamics within the municipal council.

An alternative possibility involves a coalition between the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress, despite historical tensions between the two groups. The Democratic Alliance had previously offered to form a government with the African National Congress in 2023, but that proposal was rejected at the time. Current strategic assessments suggest this alignment remains an unlikely scenario given past rejections.

Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal emphasized that his party won 28 of the 60 ward seats, capturing five wards previously held by the African National Congress. These specific wards include numbers 15, 16, 25, 33, and 38. The remaining 25 council seats for the Democratic Alliance were secured through proportional representation mechanisms.

New Parties and Administrative Challenges

Eight new political entities have entered the Nelson Mandela Bay political landscape following the official declaration of results by the Independent Electoral Commission on Sunday. These parties, including the ACDP, ATM, PAC, UPPA, AIC, Democratic Movement, and the National Alliance, each secured a single council seat. This expansion of smaller parties adds complexity to the coalition building process.

Retief Odendaal stated that the party is happy with the election results after 18 months of campaigning, despite falling short of an outright majority. He argued that political instability has been a primary driver of the administrative crises facing the city. The goal is to form a government with a minimal number of partners to ensure decisiveness and speed in implementing reforms.

Odendaal highlighted that the city lacks permanently employed executive directors and a stable city manager in key administrative offices. This vacuum in leadership has exacerbated service delivery problems and hindered professional management of municipal departments. Restoring technical leadership is viewed as a prerequisite for any effective governance structure.

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Service Delivery and Future Commitments

The African National Congress released a statement on Saturday acknowledging the lack of an outright majority and expressing a commitment to building a stable government. The party stated it respects the message sent by voters and accepts the results with humility, taking responsibility for the significant drop in support. They pledged to work constructively with other parties to address resident needs.

The African National Congress listed water, electricity, refuse removal, roads, safety, and housing as the primary areas requiring immediate government focus. They emphasized that their strong presence across various wards brings a corresponding responsibility to serve the community effectively. This approach signals a willingness to collaborate on basic service restoration regardless of coalition composition.

Retief Odendaal insisted that any coalition partners must demonstrate a zero tolerance for corruption and a commitment to professionalizing the administration. He argued that removing political interference from departmental heads is the only viable path to getting the city working again. The coalition discussions are scheduled to take place over the next few days, led by the federal and provincial leadership of the Democratic Alliance.

DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield, who is part of the negotiation team, has not been available for comment. However, he previously stated that his party will not work with the Economic Freedom Fighters or the uMkhonto Wesizwe party. This stance narrows the potential field of coalition partners and defines the boundaries for acceptable political alliances.

Retief Odendaal believes the current election result will bring the most stable government the city has seen in over a decade. He linked the historical administrative failures directly to the lack of political stability and frequent changes in leadership. The successful formation of a coalition will determine how quickly essential services can be restored to the affected communities.