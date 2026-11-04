Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Seat, Becomes First Muslim in US Senate

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's open US Senate seat, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber and preserving a key Democratic seat in the fight for Senate control.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's open US Senate seat on Tuesday, according to media projections, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber while preserving a crucial Democratic seat in the party's fight for Senate control.

El-Sayed's victory in the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party's progressive wing and denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. The result was declared based on media projections after an Election Night rally in Detroit, Michigan, where the Democratic US Senate candidate reacted to his victory in the US midterm elections on November 4 2026, according to a Reuters photograph by Brian Snyder.

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El-Sayed Focuses On Progressive Medicare For All Platform

El-Sayed, 42, a former public health official, focused his campaign on lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics. His platform included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare programme championed by progressives in his party. Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday's midterm elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control of the chamber. The Michigan race was therefore central to the party's broader national strategy.

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His opponent, Mike Rogers, 63, a former congressman and FBI agent, entered the race with strong backing from Trump and national Republicans. Rogers had sought to cast El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism through alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, claims that El-Sayed denies and that remain unsupported by evidence. Democrats said the attacks on El-Sayed relied on Islamophobic tropes.

Rogers also devoted significant effort to courting Jewish voters who may have been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel and his characterisation of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide. But Rogers struggled to overcome voter concerns about the economy and Trump's low ratings.

Rogers Breaks With President On Iran And Trade Issues

In the closing weeks of the race, he broke with the president on the war in Iran and the US trade dispute with Canada, arguing that ending both was necessary to help bring down costs for businesses and consumers. El-Sayed's win preserves a seat held by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters and denies Republicans a pickup in a state that drew intense national attention. It also hands the Democratic Party's progressive wing a high-profile breakthrough in a closely watched contest.

The race unfolded against the backdrop of a 53-47 Republican Senate majority, meaning Democrats must achieve a net gain of four seats to take control. Michigan was one of the key battlegrounds in that effort. Throughout the campaign, El-Sayed emphasised lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics. His support for Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare programme, became a central plank of his platform and a rallying point for progressives.

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Rogers entered the contest with strong backing from Trump and national Republicans. He sought to portray El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism through alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, claims that El-Sayed denies and that remain unsupported by evidence. Democrats said those attacks relied on Islamophobic tropes.

Rogers Fails To Overcome Voter Economic Concerns And Trump Ratings

Rogers also devoted significant effort to courting Jewish voters who may have been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel and his characterisation of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide. In the end, Rogers struggled to overcome voter concerns about the economy and Trump's low ratings.

In the closing weeks of the race, he broke with the president on the war in Iran and the US trade dispute with Canada, arguing that ending both was necessary to help bring down costs for businesses and consumers. The victory makes El-Sayed the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, a milestone in a chamber that has not previously included a Muslim member.

It also marks a breakthrough for the Democratic Party's progressive wing and denies Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. The outcome was reported by Reuters, with the Election Night rally in Detroit, Michigan, captured in a photograph by Brian Snyder on November 4 2026.