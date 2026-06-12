Dembélé Defends Mbappé Against Excessive Criticism Ahead of World Cup

Ousmane Dembélé has come to the defense of France captain Kylian Mbappé, calling the scrutiny and criticism directed at his teammate unfair and excessive as the national team prepares for the World Cup. Dembélé, a key figure and Ballon d'Or contender, highlighted Mbappé's exceptional qualities and stressed that trivial aspects of his behavior should not be overanalyzed. The article also covers Dembélé's praise for outgoing coach Didier Deschamps and his support for Zinedine Zidane as a potential successor.

France forward Ousmane Dembélé has defended captain Kylian Mbappé , stating that the criticism aimed at the Real Madrid striker has become excessive as the national team prepares for the World Cup .

Dembélé, who has become a key player for France in the tournament and is a contender for this year's Ballon d'Or after helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League, expressed his views to Spanish newspaper Marca. He argued that some commentators have gone too far in their assessment of his long-time teammate. Mbappé remains one of the most scrutinized figures in French football since his move from PSG to Real Madrid in 2024.

Although he continues to be a prolific scorer, the France captain faced criticism during a season where Real Madrid failed to secure either La Liga or the Champions League title. Additionally, some pundits and supporters have questioned his leadership with the national team since he inherited the captaincy following Hugo Lloris's retirement from international football. Mbappé's performances, public appearances, and even minor aspects of his behavior regularly attract intense debate in France.

Dembélé emphasized, "The criticism towards him is very, very unfair. Some people go a bit too far with the criticism of Kylian. He's an incredible player and a very good person off the pitch. Some people overdo the criticism because he's Kylian Mbappé.

They shouldn't keep going after him. Whether he ties his shoelaces or not, whether he pulls up his socks or not... it's too much. He's still a human being.

" The pair have developed a close relationship during their years together with Les Bleus. They are expected to play central roles in France's bid for a third World Cup title in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Dembélé also paid tribute to coach Didier Deschamps, who has announced that he will step down after the World Cup following more than a decade in charge of the national side.

"He's simply an exceptional coach," Dembélé said. "He will forever remain a legend among French national team coaches. " Regarding the prospect of former France great Zinedine Zidane succeeding Deschamps, Dembélé welcomed the idea. "We hope to welcome him one day to the France bench," he said.

"I'm convinced he would do a fantastic job. " Zidane, who won the World Cup as a player in 1998 and later enjoyed major success coaching Real Madrid, has long been linked with the France job but has repeatedly declined to discuss the position while Deschamps remains in charge





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Kylian Mbappé Ousmane Dembélé France National Team World Cup Didier Deschamps Zinedine Zidane Criticism Captaincy Real Madrid

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