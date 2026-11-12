Red Hat survey finds gap between CIO confidence and AI risk reality in South Africa

A Red Hat survey of 1,400 CIOs across 14 countries finds 93% of South African CIOs are confident their AI agents are secure, while only 44% have a full view of their software supply chain. CareerJunction data shows AI skills on CVs are doubling yearly as demand grows 488% over six years.

A Red Hat survey of 1,400 chief information officers across 14 countries, including South Africa, has found a major gap between confidence in AI security and the reality of technology environments.

The software firm, which is the largest provider of open-source software to enterprise customers, released the results examining enterprise AI adoption and risk management. The study found that 93% of South African CIOs surveyed report high confidence that their AI agents operate securely and in compliance with regulations, supported by guardrails and monitoring. This comes as AI-powered agents, known as agentic AI, take over more tasks from humans. Examples include assistants that make bookings, create meetings and summarise notes.

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Discrepancy Between AI Confidence And Reality

However, the data highlights a major discrepancy between that high confidence and conditions on the ground. Only 61% of respondents report having a precise understanding of data flows within their organisation, including knowledge of where data is stored and processed. Just 44% have a comprehensive overview of their software supply chain and its direct and indirect dependencies. Just under half, 48%, continuously assess the risks posed by AI providers beyond initial onboarding.

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According to Red Hat, these results indicate that while respondents feel their AI agents and environments have appropriate security and sovereignty controls, the reality shows a lack of auditable proof in these operations. The company added that the dynamic nature of AI innovation and market forces makes it possible for a system to have high levels of security and compliance at deployment, but then be completely exposed soon after.

Dion Harvey, GM for the sub-Saharan Africa region at Red Hat, said there is too broad a disconnect to ignore. If it was 10% out, that would be one thing, but the fact that it is 90s and 40s tells me that maybe we need to go into things with our eyes a little bit wider open, Harvey told Business Day.

Lessons From AI Incidents And Vulnerabilities

He said lessons from incidents such as Mythos and code vulnerabilities show the need to think in different ways, at a different pace and at a different scale. It is one thing to have a software asset registry, but do you understand the interdependencies, that if we just change one thing, what is the trickle-down effect, he said. That is a lot more complicated to do.

What the numbers tell us is that we need to be extremely circumspect, really make sure that we understand our environments, take a whole new look at what governance means. Whatever worked in the past, this is a new era, it is a new world, it is more challenging, Harvey said. It is harder now. And I worry that the consequences could be more catastrophic when organisations get it wrong.

Separately, South African professionals are increasingly adding artificial intelligence capabilities to their CVs. The number of candidates listing AI-related skills has almost doubled annually since 2023, according to CareerJunction's Q3 2026 Employment Insights Report. The analysis covers more than two million candidate records on the online recruiter's database. The findings point to a shift in the skills that employers value, with practical AI knowledge becoming increasingly relevant across business, administrative and technical occupations.

Rising Demand For AI Skills Across Industries

AI is no longer relevant only to technology professionals, the report notes. Employers are increasingly seeking AI proficiency in traditional business and administrative roles. At the same time, AI capabilities are becoming more common in job advertisements. CareerJunction reported that demand for jobs requiring AI skills increased by 488% over six years, including 151% growth in the preceding three years.

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Demand for specialist AI positions grew by 252% over six years. Employers increasingly look for people who can apply AI in conventional occupations, rather than recruiting only professionals who develop AI systems. The research found that 65% of local employees would be willing to trade a 10% salary increase for opportunities to develop AI skills. CareerJunction says employers are looking for professionals who can use AI tools to improve productivity, streamline work processes and support business decisions.

One vacancy advertised on the platform lists AI productivity tools as a job requirement, illustrating how these capabilities are entering conventional business positions. The report highlights the importance of professionals keeping their CVs current. This expanding skills requirement comes against a challenging backdrop for the broader IT employment market. CareerJunction recorded an 18% year-on-year decline in recruitment activity for IT professionals in Q3 2026, while jobseeker engagement for IT positions increased by 61% over the same period.

Emerging AI Strategy And Governance Roles

AI strategy, governance and implementation is among the newest skill categories, emerging over the past two years. Its growth reflects the need for professionals who can guide organisational adoption, establish governance frameworks, manage risks and ensure AI investments support business objectives. Machine learning and AI development remain established technical disciplines. These involve the design, training and deployment of models for applications such as predictive analytics, forecasting, recommendation systems and computer vision.

Data science and engineering capabilities include data preparation, quality management and the development of training datasets, with roles such as data scientists, data engineers and MLOps engineers. Intelligent automation and robotic process automation skills are gaining ground, particularly in finance, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics. Another growing area is expertise in AI frameworks and development tools.

The number of professionals listing these capabilities has approximately doubled each year, reflecting the need for specialised technical knowledge to build, test and deploy AI solutions.