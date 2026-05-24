Delhi Capitals End Campaign with 40-Run Win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals ended their Indian Premier League campaign with a 40-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but their dream of reaching the playoffs was extinguished by Rajasthan Royals' victory over Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals ended their Indian Premier League campaign with a 40-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night at Eden Gardens. Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, and Mitchell Starc all kept the wickets coming in defence of their 203/5, as the hosts collapsed to defeat.

KL Rahul set about adding insult to injury, leading the DC innings with 60 from 30 balls at the top of the order. Rahul's long-time India teammate Ajinkya Rahane replicated his effort in response, only for his departure at 128/4 to burst the balloon of the chase. South Africa star Lungi Ngidi had other ideas, bowling Allen for 20 in an over that cost him just four runs.

He had his second thanks to a classy diving catch from veteran Mitchell Starc, who clung on to dismiss Manish Pandey for 25. Rahane was ploughing his own furrow, though, reaching his 50 in the 11th over to keep the contest in the balance. He'd advanced that to 63 when supersub Kuldeep had him caught in the deep by David Miller, before Tristan Stubbs snaffled Rinku Singh first ball to leave a hat-trick in the offing.

It would have been one, too, had keeper Abishek Porel not spilt a feathered edge from Tejasvi Dahiya, drawing a justified scowl from the bowler. Earlier, Abishek and Sahil Parakh both reached the 20s without being able to go on, so it was just as well the trusty Rahul did just that. The 34-year-old needed just 30 balls to strike a dominant 60 before picking out Rovman Powell in the deep.

A pair of swatted sixes - including his 100th in the IPL - looked like doing just that but he fell for a 25-ball 39 when he miscued Varun Chakravarthy to long on. David Miller had taken his time getting into gear, but the South African launched a pair of sixes in the final over as the 200 came up before he pinged one straight to Allen at mid off.

Rajasthan Royals completed a victory over Mumbai Indians to pinch fourth place, extinguishing Delhi Capitals' dream





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Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians

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