A voter roll revision in India removed 130 million names, disproportionately affecting Muslims, with some now detained or deported as suspected foreigners despite citizenship claims.

India's massive voter roll revision has removed 130 million names nationwide, the largest deletion in the country's history. Data indicates that Muslims, India's largest minority, were disproportionately affected by these omissions.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party took power in 2014, rights groups report exclusionary policies and rising discrimination against Muslims. The revision sparked huge protests and accusations that the BJP was reshaping the electorate in its favor, though the party denies targeting legitimate citizens. In West Bengal, where the revision was most extensive, about 9 million names were cut ahead of state elections earlier this year.

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According to the Kolkata-based Sabar Institute, Muslims made up about 70% of the 2.7 million names deleted after a closer review, despite being only 27% of the population. The BJP emerged victorious in those polls, taking control of the state for the first time.

"We cannot deny the anti-incumbency factor but the voter deletions played a big role in determining West Bengal election results," said Sabir Ahamed, founder of the Sabar Institute. The cases show how India's sweeping voter-roll revision has become entangled with a separate drive to identify and expel suspected illegal immigrants. Removal from the rolls does not itself establish that someone is a foreigner. Sahida Fakir, 38, stepped out of her Mumbai home on July 19 to buy vegetables.

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She told her younger son she would be back in minutes. More than three months later, she is living in a Bangladeshi village, separated from her husband and two sons. Fakir said plainclothes officers detained her, seized her phone containing copies of identity documents, and eventually forced her across the border. Court filings show the officials belonged to the Mumbai police crime branch.

Fakir Detained And Deported To Bangladesh

The department did not respond to a request for comment.

"Someone grabbed my hand from behind and ordered me to get into the vehicle," Fakir said in Satkhira, Bangladesh. She was among people from 10 families interviewed whose relatives were detained, deported, or questioned over citizenship after being dropped from the revised electoral rolls. All had Indian identity or family documents, while relatives including parents and siblings remained on the voter lists.

"There are millions of cases against deletion of names from voter list and people are waiting for justice," said human rights activist Kirity Roy. "The tribunals are slow. We are hopeless with what is going on.

" Fakir said she was pushed into Bangladesh at 1 am from an unmanned, unfenced stretch of the border. Caked in mud, she walked for hours before a farmer found her crying and took her in. Mumbai police told the court she was handed to the Border Security Force on the Assam border and subsequently deported to Bangladesh through designated authorities.

Court filings show Fakir was among 149 people deported during that operation after being identified by authorities as Bangladeshi nationals. Bangladesh's border force, home and foreign affairs ministries, and prime minister's office did not respond to a request for comment.

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"I never imagined, not even for a moment, that they would send me to Bangladesh," Fakir said. "My home, my grandparents and my entire family lineage are rooted in India. " Her husband, Jumman, is now fighting her case in court, alongside millions of challenges to West Bengal's voter-roll revision. A petition filed by her family in the Supreme Court in August argued that deletion from the electoral roll could not determine citizenship.

Legal Battles Over Citizenship Claims

It stated she could not be removed on the basis of an untested executive assertion. Family records show Fakir's parents and grandparents were registered voters in Swarupnagar, West Bengal, from India's first national election in 1952. Their names also appeared on the 2002-03 rolls, a benchmark in the latest revision for determining who could remain without submitting additional documents. Fakir herself has appeared on West Bengal's electoral rolls since at least 2008, according to her voter ID.

Mumbai's Foreigners Regional Registration Office told the Calcutta high court that Fakir produced a Bangladeshi birth certificate during an inquiry. It said she failed to produce valid or credible documentary evidence establishing Indian citizenship. Fakir disputed that, saying authorities seized her phone and gave her no opportunity to show copies of documents stored on it. Indian law does not require citizens to carry valid identification at all times.

In another petition before the Calcutta high court, utensil hawker Nasiruddin Sheikh and four others said they were detained after their names were removed from the rolls. Appeals against deletion were pending before special tribunals at the time. Sheikh said police detained him and 22 others while he was working hundreds of kilometers from home in Chhattisgarh. Nineteen were released after 14 days when authorities found their names on revised rolls, he said.

Shah Links Voter Rolls To Expulsions

Home minister Amit Shah explicitly linked voter rolls and expulsions at a November 5 rally in the northern state of Haryana.

"It is the BJP's resolve that we will detect infiltrators, remove them from the electoral rolls, and after that, we will pick them out one by one and expel them from the country," Shah said. West Bengal has been a major flashpoint for crackdowns primarily on Bengali-speaking Muslims. Citizenship and migration carry particular weight in the state. The border drawn by the British when India was partitioned in 1947 split the region into two.

Millions crossed during the upheaval and again during Bangladesh's 1971 independence war, leaving families and communities straddling the frontier. India's home ministry, prime minister's office, and Election Commission did not respond to a request for comment.