Delays in ANC's names submission risk holding up Phala Phala impeachment committee

The ANC has missed the deadline for parties to submit their nominations to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, and its leaders are clashing over who should be deployed. The delays and internal disputes might jeopardize the work of the committee.

The ANC has missed parliaments deadline for parties to submit the names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, with its leaders clashing over who should be deployed.

Difficulties within the ANC regarding the selection of MPs for the committee have emerged. , They informed the Sunday Times on the 22nd of May that the party had failed to meet the deadline set by Speaker Thoko Didiza, as Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula disagreed over which ANC member should represent the party on the impeachment committee against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While Didiza and DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis are also facing tensions, with Didiza accusing her of compromising the impeachment process by discussing the Constitutional Court judgment in ANC meetings attended by lawyers, those with knowledge of the discussions claim that the ANCs delay and internal disputes now put the committees work at risk. The ANC is under pressure to resolve these differences and submit its nominees by the end of this weekend, as Didiza intends to publish the names tomorrow





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ANC Phala Phala Impeachment Committee President Cyril Ramaphosa George Michalakis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mashatile on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga: 'Nobody is above the law'Answering questions in the National Assembly, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said President Cyril Ramaphosa must be commended for taking action against ANC MP Sisisi Tolashe.

Read more »

MPs meet to discuss ConCourt judgment implications for Parliament rulesMembers of Parliament have called for the shortest possible path to be followed in establishing and running the Phala Phala Impeachment Committee proceedings in Parliament.

Read more »

Grantor glitches not behind NPO payment delays, says Social DevelopmentThe department said reports claiming it had spent more than R5 million on the Grantor system were misleading.

Read more »

Public Protector to release findings on delays after Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fireA fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in April 2021 disrupted critical healthcare services and forced the closure of several units, placing additional pressure on Gauteng’s public health system.

Read more »