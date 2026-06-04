Delayed Implementation of Pharmacist-Led Antiretroviral Treatment in South Africa

Despite a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in October 2025 that cleared the way for pharmacists to dispense antiretroviral medicines without a doctor's prescription, seven months later no pharmacists are providing these services. The South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) had promised rapid implementation of the Pharmacist Initiated Management of Antiretroviral Treatment (Pimart) programme, but the issuance of permits has stalled. This delay hinders efforts to close the treatment gap for people living with HIV and to expand access to prevention medicines like PrEP and PEP, especially as US funding cuts have reduced services for high-risk populations.

In October 2025, South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal issued a landmark ruling that allowed specially trained and permitted pharmacists to dispense antiretroviral medicines without a doctor's script.

The case was brought by a group of private doctors against the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC), and the decision cleared the legal path for the SAPC to implement the Pharmacist Initiated Management of Antiretroviral Treatment (Pimart) programme. The SAPC welcomed the ruling with a confident press conference, with CEO and registrar Vincent Tlala stating that the council would work with speed, together with stakeholders and the Department of Health, to ensure that Pimart-trained pharmacists could join other primary healthcare practitioners in providing HIV and AIDS care.

Tlala indicated that an e-note inviting pharmacists to apply for Pimart permits would be issued in November 2025. Seven months later, that e-note has still not been published and no pharmacists in the country have been granted Pimart permits.

The programme, designed to allow pharmacists who complete specific training and obtain a special permit from the director-general of health to provide first-line antiretroviral treatment to patients with uncomplicated HIV, as well as to dispense HIV prevention medicines including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) without a doctor's prescription, remains in limbo. This form of task-shifting was proposed by the SAPC in response to a request from the health department to expand the role of pharmacists in South Africa's HIV response.

South Africa continues to grapple with a significant HIV epidemic. According to the leading mathematical model, approximately 7.9 million people are living with HIV. While 96% of those individuals know their status, only 82% of those aware of their positive status are on antiretroviral treatment. This leaves about 1.7 million people living with HIV not yet on treatment despite the country's commendable achievement of having around 6.2 million people on HIV treatment.

The SAPC's Pimart initiative was intended to help close this treatment gap by providing a convenient third option for people who are disinclined or unable to access services at overcrowded public clinics or private doctors' offices. The need for such an alternative route to HIV care has become even more urgent in recent months.

Over the past fifteen months, US funding cuts have led to the closure of many NGO-run clinics that previously provided essential HIV treatment and prevention services to high-risk populations, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, and people who inject drugs. These groups often face stigma in traditional health facilities and relied heavily on the now-defunct specialised services.

Furthermore, the cuts likely contributed to a slight decline in PrEP uptake in 2025, ending seven years of steady growth in prevention medicine use. Pimart could expand access to both treatment and prevention at the community pharmacy level, potentially reaching these vulnerable populations more effectively. The complete absence of implemented Pimart services seven months after the Supreme Court of Appeal's decisive ruling and the SAPC's promise of rapid action raises serious questions about the reasons for the delay.

Possible factors include bureaucratic inertia within the National Department of Health, challenges in finalising the permit application process and training accreditation, ongoing opposition from medical professional groups, or resource constraints. Whatever the cause, the stalemate means that a potentially transformative tool for improving HIV treatment coverage and prevention is not being utilised at a time when it is desperately needed.

Pharmacists across the country, many of whom are ready and willing to undergo the required training, remain passive observers as the health system struggles to meet its targets and as vulnerable populations lose access to critical services





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Pimart Pharmacist-Initiated Antiretroviral Treatment South Africa HIV Antiretroviral Dispensing Supreme Court Of Appeal South African Pharmacy Council Treatment Gap Prep PEP Task-Shifting

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