Defenders of the People unveil 2026 local manifesto in Ga Mphahlele promising jobs clean water free services and youth empowerment

The DOP launched its 2026 municipal programme in Limpopo, pledging employment for youth, universal clean water, free education and healthcare, increased police visibility and community monitoring, while urging young voters to turn out in November elections.

Defenders of the People party unveiled its programme for the 2026 local government elections in a gathering at the Baroka sports ground in Ga Mphahlele, a community on the outskirts of Lebowakgomo in the Limpopo province.

The event drew hundreds of party members, supporters and local residents who listened as the DOP leadership outlined a slate of promises aimed at tackling poverty, unemployment, crime and the provision of basic services. Central to the manifesto is a commitment to generate employment opportunities for young people, ensure that every household has access to clean running water, and provide free education from early childhood facilities through to tertiary institutions.

The party also pledged to increase police visibility in towns and villages, expand free healthcare coverage for all citizens, and deliver other essential services without charge. The DOP president stressed that the party intends to defend the rights of ordinary people by addressing the root causes of economic hardship and insecurity, promising that the upcoming administration will prioritise the most vulnerable segments of society.

In parallel with the manifesto launch, the Independent Electoral Commission in Limpopo rolled out a youth‑focused voter mobilisation campaign ahead of the municipal polls scheduled for November. Party officials highlighted the growing disengagement among young voters, attributing it to high unemployment rates that disproportionately affect the younger population. They urged the youth to reject apathy and to cast their ballots for a movement that claims to champion their interests.

Several supporters took the microphone to echo the party's call, urging their peers to vote for progress and warning against abstention. Voices from the crowd expressed practical concerns, such as the lack of reliable water supplies that force families to share resources with livestock, and they appealed for the promised infrastructure improvements. Others pledged personal support for the DOP, citing a shared belief that the party represents a viable alternative to the status quo.

The manifesto also addresses broader governance issues, promising transparency and accountability in the delivery of public services. It calls for the establishment of community monitoring committees to oversee the implementation of projects related to water, health and education. By promising free services and increased police presence, the DOP seeks to position itself as a protector of both economic wellbeing and personal safety.

The party's narrative frames the upcoming elections as a pivotal moment for change, emphasizing that a vote for DOP is a vote for tangible development and youth empowerment. While the promises are ambitious, the party acknowledges that successful execution will require coordinated effort between local authorities, civil society and the private sector.

The event concluded with a call to action for all residents of Ga Mphahlele and surrounding areas to participate actively in the democratic process, with the hope that the party's agenda will translate into measurable improvements in living standards across the province





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