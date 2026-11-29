Mandla Themba Sibiya, a witness in Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's defamation case against Fikile Mbalula, was shot dead in Hillbrow two days after submitting an affidavit alleging Mbalula paid him R5,000. A suspect was arrested and later released.

A man expected to testify in Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's defamation case against Fikile Mbalula has been shot dead in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Mandla Themba Sibiya, 44, was shot at about 9pm on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at the corner of Twist and Koch streets, according to a report.

Witness Killed Days After Affidavit Submission

His death occurred two days after he submitted a supplementary affidavit containing allegations against Mbalula. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed a murder occurred at the address on November 22.

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However, she said the victim had not been formally identified. A 25-year-old man was arrested by Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers in connection with the killing. The suspect reportedly told authorities that Sibiya had fired shots at him and he retaliated. At least 10 spent cartridges were recovered.

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The docket was brought before court on November 24 but was not placed on the roll as further investigations were required. The suspect has since been released. The 25-year-old taxi driver reportedly appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he said Sibiya shot at him first. In his supplementary affidavit submitted on November 20, Sibiya claimed Mbalula handed him R5,000 in cash in exchange for his support during the ANC's December 2022 elective conference at Nasrec.

Allegations Of Cash Handout At Conference

Sibiya identified himself as an ANC delegate from KwaZulu-Natal and secretary of the party's Albert Luthuli branch in Ceza. He alleged that fellow delegate and Vryheid ward councillor Nkosikhona Mdlalose introduced him to Mbalula at the Nasrec precinct. According to the affidavit, Mbalula asked delegates to support his bid for ANC secretary-general before taking money from a sling bag and distributing it among them.

Sibiya alleged he received an envelope containing R5,000 and understood it as an inducement to vote for Mbalula. He had also submitted an earlier affidavit on September 4, claiming he personally benefited from the alleged bribery scheme. Mbalula is suing Dlamini-Zuma following claims she made during an August interview on the African Renaissance Podcast that he paid delegates to secure his election as ANC secretary-general.

In October, Johannesburg High Court judge Henno Viljoen ruled that both Mbalula and Dlamini-Zuma should give oral evidence to resolve the dispute. The judge also directed that witnesses intended to testify should be approved by the court and submit detailed affidavits outlining their proposed evidence. Sabelo Sibiya, a member of Dlamini-Zuma's legal team, confirmed the witness's death and said the supplementary affidavit was completed, filed and served on Mbalula's legal representative on November 20.

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Lawyer Raises Safety Concerns Before Death

He said the witness had travelled from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng to testify and had expressed concerns about his personal safety. The lawyer said he identified the body at the Hillbrow mortuary on Friday after hearing that a person resembling the witness had been killed and had been missing since Sunday. He was not making allegations against anyone but raised concern about the timing of the death, which occurred about 48 hours after the affidavit was submitted.

Another of Dlamini-Zuma's lawyers said what was certain was that the only witness in the matter disappeared two days after filing the affidavit. Dlamini-Zuma has reacted to the news of his death, saying she was saddened by the incident. She says she will co-operate with the court process and has vowed not to discuss the defamation case publicly while proceedings continue. Mbalula has dismissed Sibiya's allegations, maintaining the account in the affidavit was untrue.

Mbalula Denies Bribery Amidst Witness Killing

He reportedly indicated he had not been aware of Sibiya's death when questioned, asking whether the man had fallen sick or had been murdered. How does his death bury the rubbish he wrote about me in an affidavit? Because it is lies, the ANC secretary-general reportedly said. Police have not publicly established any link between the killing and Sibiya's expected testimony.

The defamation proceedings between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and former Cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have been placed under a cloud of uncertainty following the death of the witness whose testimony was expected to play a crucial role in the case. Sibiya had reportedly attended the football encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs earlier on the day of his death before the fatal incident occurred.