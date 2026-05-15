Decline in Convictions in Commercial Crime Prosecutions

The number of people being convicted of commercial crimes has dropped significantly in the past two decades, while the number of reported crimes has increased. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has a dedicated unit - the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU) - to prosecute fraud, corruption, and money laundering. Both the unit and the courts are securing fewer convictions than before, despite more courts being opened and more magistrates and prosecutors being appointed.

The number of people being convicted of commercial crime s has dropped significantly in the past two decades, while the number of reported crimes has increased.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has a dedicated unit - the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU) - to prosecute fraud, corruption, and money laundering. In addition to the prosecuting unit, South Africa also has Specialised Commercial Crime Courts (SCCCs). Both the unit and the courts are securing fewer convictions than before, despite more courts being opened and more magistrates and prosecutors being appointed.

Despite early promise, the gains of specialisation do not seem to have materialised as may have been hoped, as the public record shows. The courts and unit were both established in 1999, with two specialised courts and 20 prosecutors allocated to improve efficiency and case outcomes. Convictions did not immediately increase. The number of commercial crime cases completed in 1999 and 2000 was lower than in 1997 and 1998, before the SCCCs and SCCU were introduced.

This was an early warning that the SCCCs may not be the panacea for commercial crime that they were intended to be. The NPA’s Directorate of Special Operations, also known as the Scorpions, was launched in 2001 and started to investigate and prosecute complex commercial crimes. More specialised courts were also opened, and by 2005, there were courts in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, and Port Elizabeth.

Over the years, more specialised courts were opened, but the number of convictions per court dropped. By 2018, ten specialised courts were delivering only about 76 convictions per court annually. By 2023, there were 22 specialised courts delivering only 15 convictions each per year. This is a five times lower rate than was present in 1999-2001, and a 13 times lower productivity than in 2005/6, when the SCCCs were in operation.

A main bottleneck appears to be on the investigation side. In 2023/24, more than 128,000 commercial crime cases were reported to police, but only 15,000 arrests were made. Productivity per prosecutor has also dropped. In 2018/19, each SCCU prosecutor secured an average of six convictions per year.

By 2023/24, this had dropped to just 1.5 convictions per prosecutor. Possible solutions include expanding commercial crime prosecutions beyond specialised courts into district and regional courts, clearer guidance to prosecutors on corruption and organised crime cases, and separating trial hearings from postponements and bail matters to improve efficiency





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National Prosecuting Authority Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit Specialised Commercial Crime Courts Commercial Crime Corruption Money Laundering Investigation Productivity Convictions Specialised Courts Magistrates Prosecutors Court Referrals Investigation Side Expanding Commercial Crime Prosecutions Clarer Guidance Separating Trial Hearings

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