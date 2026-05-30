Declan Rice: Arsenal Can Bounce Back From Champions League Final Defeat To Conquer Europe

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice believes the Gunners can bounce back from the heartbreak of losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties and one day finally conquer Europe. Rice, who has experienced a quarterfinal exit, semifinal, and now a final, said Arsenal have come really far and will keep pushing to achieve something big.

Declan Rice believes Arsenal will bounce back from the heartbreak of losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties to one day finally conquer Europe.

The Gunners have never been crowned champions of Europe but came closer than ever before in Budapest. Kai Havertz gave the Premier League winners an early lead, but Ousmane Dembele's second-half penalty brought PSG level. The French side prevailed 4-3 on penalties to retain the trophy after Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes failed to hit the target with their spot-kicks.

"I think we've come really far and this is only the start for this group," England midfielder Rice told TNT Sports. "Obviously we got over the line in the Premier League, which was a dream come true, this would have been one step further. It wasn't meant to be, but we keep building. Since I've come to the club, it was a (Champions League) quarterfinal exit, semifinal, now a final, so look we keep going, we keep staying positive.

" PSG struggled for years to get over the line in the Champions League despite huge investment from their Qatari owners. But they have flipped the script under Luis Enrique to become only the second side in the Champions League era to defend the trophy.

"They've lost loads over the years and obviously now they're having their time," he added. "We have these small losses, but we're going to go on and keep pushing to try and achieve something big.





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Declan Rice Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Final Kai Havertz Ousmane Dembele Eberechi Eze Gabriel Magalhaes Luis Enrique Qatari Owners Champions League Era Defend The Trophy Bounce Back Conquer Europe

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