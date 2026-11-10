South Africa Fuel Prices Set to Drop in December 2026

South African motorists can expect significant petrol and diesel price cuts in December 2026, driven by over-recovery in the Central Energy Fund and lower oil prices, though reduced fuel levy relief will offset some savings.

South Africa's motorists could receive welcome petrol price relief at the pumps in early December 2026, with the latest Central Energy Fund data showing a significant over-recovery for both grades of petrol.

Current Fuel Price Over-Recovery

The data, dated 9 November, suggests substantial price cuts are building. For 95-octane unleaded petrol, the over-recovery is R2.44 per litre, while 93-octane shows R2.73 per litre. Diesel has also moved into over-recovery territory after starting the month in the red. These figures do not yet reflect the full impact of changes to the temporary fuel levy relief.

Also read 2026 South Africa Local Elections Overhang Distorts Council Majorities

However, the current over-recoveries are not enough to fully offset the impact of the reduction in Treasury's relief measures. The intervention reduced the fuel levy by R1.50 per litre for petrol and R3 per litre for diesel in November. In December, the relief will be reduced to R1 per litre for petrol and R1.50 per litre for diesel.

Advertisement

This effectively adds 50 cents per litre back to petrol prices and R1.50 per litre to diesel, offsetting some of the anticipated savings. Based on inland fuel prices, the latest CEF recoveries and the expected changes to Treasury's relief, indicative prices have been calculated. These projections exclude the slate levy and other monthly adjustments, which could affect the final prices.

Festive Season Relief for Motorists

The potential savings come at a welcome time, with thousands of South Africans preparing to travel across the country during the festive season. The outlook has improved following movements in global oil markets and a stronger rand. International oil prices have fallen well below $100 a barrel, with benchmark Brent crude recently dipping under that mark. The rand has strengthened to around R16.40 against the US dollar.

If these trends continue during the remainder of November, they could provide further support for motorists. However, the latest figures remain early projections rather than confirmed price changes. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources will announce the official December fuel price adjustments towards the end of November, with the new prices expected to take effect on Wednesday, 2 December.

The final adjustments will depend on international oil prices, the rand-dollar exchange rate, and other fuel-pricing factors assessed toward the end of November. There are also risks to the outlook. Any renewed geopolitical tensions, particularly involving the United States and Iran, could push international oil prices higher again. For now, the early forecast offers some encouraging news for motorists preparing for the festive season.

Advertisement

A petrol price reduction could affect holiday travel budgets, particularly for families travelling between provinces.