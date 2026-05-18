Deceit and Disagreement: Investor, Makate, and Vodacom in a Decade-Long Dispute Over Illegal Litigation Funding Contract

This article explores a high-stakes dispute between investor Errol Elsdon and Makate Holdings, over a decade-long contract claiming that Black Rock Mining, Elsdon's company, breached the contract and created false representations to the detriment of Makate. Makate seeks to declare the contract cancelled or terminated, which could have significant implications for companies involved in litigation funding.

The article discusses a decade-long dispute between investor Errol Elsdon and Makate Holdings, a company they had contracted to fund litigation against Vodacom. The dispute centers on the legality of funding contracts and the rights of companies in high-stakes litigation.

Makate argues that Black Rock Mining, Elsdon's company, breached the contract by not having the financial means to fund the litigation. The case also involves allegations of fraud in the contract formation process by the parties involved. Makate seeks an order declaring that the funding agreement was cancelled or terminated retroactively, with potentially significant implications for the rights of companies in litigation funding contracts





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Referral Programs Legal Rights Of Companies High-Stakes Litigation Funding Contracts Fraudulent Misrepresentation Dismissal Of Funding Agreement Contemporary Debate On Rights Adjustment Of Rights

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