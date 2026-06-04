Decaying Police Buildings in Algoa Park Raise Health and Safety Concerns

The Algoa Park police flats in Gqeberha have long been an area of concern for the police and public, but in recent months the facility has reached a state of utter decay. The DA mayoral candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay, Retief Odendaal, conducted an oversight visit to investigate reports of health and safety issues due to the ongoing deterioration of the facility.

The Algoa Park police flats in Gqeberha have long been an area of concern for the police and public, but in recent months the facility has reached a state of utter decay.

The DA mayoral candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay, Retief Odendaal, conducted an oversight visit to investigate reports of health and safety issues due to the ongoing deterioration of the facility. The two small dogs scurried across the road between the burnt and broken garages of the two blocks of flats on 6th Avenue, Algoa Park. No, wait. Not dogs, but giant rats.

They disappear into a pile of garbage that fills one of the unused garages, where the door and a section of the brick wall have been destroyed. Walking past the foul-smelling filth, the closest of the two buildings is clearly in a state of disrepair, and looking up along the stairs of the 12-storey building not a single floor is without a broken window.

The elevator has not been operational for several years, and more recently the metal panels housing the buttons have been stolen. You may think this is a long-forgotten building, abandoned by its owner and left to decay, or be overrun by the homeless. It is, in fact, the flats of the South African Police Service. The two buildings, named Gamtoos and Sterrenberg (or Terrenberg, since the S is missing) are meant to house police officers and their families.

The two 12-storey buildings consist of about 114 flats each. The DA mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay, Retief Odendaal, accompanied by the party’s provincial leader, Andrew Whitfield, and MP Yusuf Cassim, conducted an oversight visit to the Algoa Park police flats. At the Gamtoos building several broken windows along the staircase highlighted just one of the serious health and safety concerns at the facility.

The neglect of the buildings is not all that new, but it seems the deterioration has escalated heavily in recent months. And questions to the relevant government departments, about the maintenance and steady decline of the facilities, painted a picture of disarray as the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and the SAPS pointed fingers at each other as the custodians of the buildings.

Concerns about the buildings were again highlighted when the DA’s Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate, Retief Odendaal, accompanied by the party’s provincial leader, Andrew Whitfield, and MP Yusuf Cassim, conducted an oversight visit at the decaying police buildings. Odendaal, who grew up in Algoa Park, said he had received numerous complaints from nearby residents about the buildings, and the health and safety concerns that arise from them.

‘I can tell you some horror stories about this place,’ a police official said as he walked into the foyer of Gamtoos. ‘I’ve been staying here for four years. It was already bad when I first came here, but it keeps going down. ’ All the corridors and common areas are dark because light fittings have either been removed or broken.

On the landing of each flight of stairs, windows provide a beautiful view of Algoa Park and surrounds. However, many of the windows are broken, and on one of the top floors the safety railing in front of the window is missing, leaving no barrier between residents and a deadly drop. Broken windows on some of the top floors of the Gamtoos building pose a serious safety risk.

From this vantage point one can also see the state of the garages at the facility, many of which have had their roofs removed or show signs of fire damage. Graffiti covers many of the walls inside the block of flats, while pieces of broken furniture have been left to rot away outside the inoperable elevators. Every flight of stairs also provides access to a fire hose.

However, maintenance stickers on the hoses revealed that they have not been inspected or serviced since 2021. Fire safety equipment, like this fire hose in the Gamtoos building, have not been inspected or serviced since 2021.

‘And crime is on the rise. People are breaking into our cars, and the other day one car was left on bricks after all the wheels were stolen,’ the police official said.

‘This place has no gate and no security, so the culprits could be coming on off the street. But for all we know they could be living among us, because many of the people currently staying here are not even police officials,’ he said. He alleged that police officials were subletting their flats to people outside of the police, and he believed other flats could be occupied by squatters. You’ve seen the rats?

We have an infestation. And we often struggle with water. Some days we have no water, other times only a trickle. They send someone to fix it, but it never lasts long.





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Algoa Park Police Flats Decay Health And Safety Concerns DA Mayoral Candidate Retief Odendaal Nelson Mandela Bay Andrew Whitfield Yusuf Cassim Police Officials Subletting Squatters Infestation Water Issues Crime Garbage Broken Windows Fire Safety Equipment Fire Hoses

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