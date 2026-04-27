Decade of Delays: R20.9m Clinic Remains Unbuilt in Sebokeng

After ten years and over R20 million spent, the Boitumelo Clinic in Sebokeng remains unfinished, leaving residents reliant on inadequate mobile clinics and facing significant healthcare challenges. Budget issues and contractor failures have stalled the project, with completion now projected for 2028/29.

The residents of Sebokeng in the Vaal region face a continued wait for the Boitumelo Clinic , a state-of-the-art healthcare facility initially promised over a decade ago.

Despite R20.9 million already invested, the project remains largely incomplete, with only a perimeter boundary wall standing as a testament to the funds allocated. The clinic, envisioned as a significant improvement to local healthcare access, has been plagued by a series of setbacks, including budgetary constraints, contractor issues, and disruptive protests.

Originally slated for completion in 2018, the project’s future is now uncertain, with the Gauteng infrastructure department withdrawing as the implementing agent and a projected new completion date pushed back to 2028/29. This delay forces residents to rely on inadequate mobile container clinics, often enduring harsh weather conditions while waiting for medical attention. The situation is particularly concerning for vulnerable patients, including those with tuberculosis (TB) and new mothers, who are exposed to unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

The saga of the Boitumelo Clinic began in 2010, but has been marred by mismanagement and financial difficulties. The initial funds were distributed among several entities: R6,134,681 for earthworks and the boundary wall, R1,129,230 for a local expanded public works programme, and a substantial R13,714,356 related to contractual terminations. Two construction companies, NJR Projects (linked to corruption accusations against Edwin Sodi) and Shomang Construction CC, were appointed but ultimately failed to deliver.

NJR Projects was terminated in 2018 due to disruptions caused by demands for an unwarranted 30% share of the contract value from unlawful business forums. Shomang Construction CC faced challenges with Covid-19 lockdowns and administrative issues, leading to their own agreement termination. The lack of consistent progress and financial transparency has fueled frustration among residents, some of whom resorted to taking building materials from the site when payments were halted, using them for personal construction projects.

This highlights a deep sense of disillusionment and a perceived abandonment by the authorities. The situation underscores a broader issue of project mismanagement and the failure to prioritize essential public services. The current predicament leaves Sebokeng residents in a precarious healthcare situation. The existing mobile clinics are ill-equipped to handle the community’s needs, particularly concerning infectious diseases like TB.

Staff members report demoralizing conditions, with patients forced to wait outdoors in inclement weather, increasing the risk of further health complications. New mothers and individuals with serious medical conditions are particularly vulnerable, exposed to potential infection while seeking essential care. Health MEC Faith Mazibuko attributes the project’s halt to budget reprioritization, promising a resumption of construction in the 2027/28 financial year.

However, this timeline offers little immediate relief to the community. Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL Kingsol Chabalala condemns the wasted expenditure and views the delay as a betrayal of residents’ trust, emphasizing the need for a modern clinic that provides dignified and accessible healthcare. The Boitumelo Clinic’s story serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of poor planning, financial mismanagement, and the urgent need for accountability in public infrastructure projects.

The long-term impact of this delay extends beyond the immediate lack of healthcare facilities, eroding public confidence and hindering the community’s overall well-being





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