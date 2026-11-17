Diabetes was South Africa's leading recorded underlying natural cause of death in 2024, accounting for 28,767 deaths or 6.1% of the total, an average of nearly 79 deaths every day. Health leaders say the country needs earlier diagnosis, better access to care and coordinated national action.

Diabetes mellitus was South Africa's leading recorded underlying natural cause of death in 2024, accounting for 28,767 deaths, or 6.1% of all deaths nationwide. That equates to an average of nearly 79 deaths every day, according to the latest mortality figures.

The 2024 total was 800 deaths higher than the revised 2023 figure of 27,967, which represented 5.8% of recorded deaths. The updated count for 2022 stood at 33,126, higher than the diabetes deaths recorded in both 2023 and 2024. Diabetes has remained South Africa's single largest natural killer for three consecutive years. Stats SA compiles these mortality figures from death notification forms filed through the Department of Home Affairs.

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Medical practitioners record the cause of death, which Stats SA then classifies using international coding standards. Late death registrations and administrative backlogs are processed retroactively, which leads to revision or updating of prior years' totals. Sara Norcross, Vice President and General Manager at Novo South Africa, said: When almost 79 lives are lost every day, diabetes cannot be treated as simply another chronic disease challenge. We are facing a national healthcare crisis that requires action and access.

She added: We need to help people understand their risk and get diagnosed earlier and ensure that diagnosis is followed by appropriate access to care, treatment and ongoing support. The diabetes burden is unequal. Diabetes was the leading recorded natural cause among women, claiming 17,429 lives, or 7.9% of all female deaths, and 11,334, or 4.5%, of all male deaths. Diabetes ranked first among people aged 45 to 64, accounting for 9,364 deaths, or 7.9% of deaths in that group.

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Diabetes ranked as the top natural cause of death in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. Hypertensive diseases led in the remaining provinces. The geographic split shows the need to investigate whether access to diagnosis, treatment and good quality care differs between and within provinces. The broader health landscape is equally stark.

Noncommunicable Diseases Dominate Mortality Statistics

Noncommunicable diseases accounted for 60.7% of all recorded deaths in 2024. The top three causes of natural death, diabetes, hypertensive diseases and cerebrovascular diseases, frequently overlap in the same individuals. Managing these interconnected conditions through isolated disease programmes makes little sense for primary care clinics or the patients navigating them. Mortality statistics record the primary cause listed on a death notification, but they are blind to what happened along the way.

They cannot tell us how many South Africans live with undiagnosed diabetes. They cannot show whether a patient had consistent access to insulin and testing supplies, whether their blood sugar was adequately controlled, or whether a simple follow-up could have prevented a fatal complication. Nor do they capture the full toll of diabetes when another condition is listed as the underlying cause. Survival rarely hinges on hi-tech interventions.

It depends on the links in primary healthcare: routine follow-up mechanisms when a patient misses an appointment and support systems that respect the economic reality of a person's daily life. The World Health Organization identifies early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and regular screening for complications as important components of diabetes care. Type 2 diabetes can develop gradually, with symptoms that may be mild or take years to be noticed.

Possible symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision, tiredness and unintentional weight loss. Over time, diabetes can increase the risk of serious complications, including heart attack, stroke and kidney failure. It can also affect the eyes and nerves and is associated with lower-limb amputation. Diagnosing diabetes is only the beginning.

Coordinated Action Required For Diabetes Crisis

Managing blood glucose remains fundamental, while blood pressure, cholesterol and the risk of complications also need appropriate management. No organisation can tackle South Africa's diabetes crisis alone. Progress requires coordinated action from government, healthcare professionals, people living with diabetes, civil society and the private sector. This Diabetes Awareness Month, Novo supported Diabetes Alliance South Africa's World Diabetes Day event at Constitution Hill on 12 November, bringing partners together under the theme From Declaration to Action: Act Early.

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Act Together. Act Now. Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie, Chairperson of Diabetes Alliance South Africa, said: Diabetes is no longer a silent epidemic. It is a national health crisis affecting people, families and communities across South Africa.

We know that earlier diagnosis, better access to appropriate care and stronger health systems can make a difference. He added: The challenge now is to turn what we know into action, and that requires government, healthcare professionals, civil society, people living with diabetes and the private sector to work together. Action also means strengthening access to essential treatment. Through a production partnership, local manufacturing of Novo's human insulin has commenced in Gqeberha and is already supplying patients in South Africa.

The collaboration aims to support local supply, build technical skills and strengthen pharmaceutical capacity in South Africa. For more than a century, Novo's heritage in diabetes has been rooted in insulin. Sara Norcross said: Our history in diabetes began with insulin, but our responsibility is to keep moving diabetes care forward.

National Strategy And Digital Tracking Urgently Needed

She added: That means continuing to advance science and innovation while working with partners to help translate progress into earlier diagnosis, appropriate individualised care and better long-term health for people living with diabetes. The Department of Health must establish a national diabetes strategy with clear targets for prevention and care. The finance minister must resource it. The Presidency must lead a coordinated, whole-of-government response.

South Africa needs a national diabetes registry and integrated digital tracking to understand who enters care, who remains in care and who is being left behind. The Diabetes Alliance for Accelerated Action on Diabetes calls for coordinated national leadership, sustainable financing, decentralised primary care and direct participation by people living with diabetes. It asks the Presidency to lead a multisectoral response and calls on the National Treasury and health sector to match policy commitments with financial resources.

Three Practical Priorities For Improved Diabetes Care

There are three practical priorities. Connect early diagnosis to sustained care, because screening is only useful if a positive result leads to uninterrupted treatment, reliable medicines, blood glucose monitoring and clinical review. Measure quality of care by publishing a picture of diagnosis, treatment, retention and complication rates by district and province. Address the conditions in which health choices are made, because food prices, transport barriers and economic hardship shape health outcomes.

People living with diabetes must help define what quality care looks like. Their experience should guide national policy and daily clinic operations alike. The message emerging this Diabetes Awareness Month is clear: South Africa understands the scale of the diabetes challenge. The priority now is turning that understanding into action and access.