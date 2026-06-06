Dealership Owner Admits Selling Bentley Despite Court Order in Tembisa Hospital Tender Fraud Probe

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reports that the owner of a car dealership linked to alleged tender fraudster Hangwani Maumela confessed to selling a R3 million Bentley in breach of a court order. The SIU raided the Omar Den dealership in Emalahleni seeking the vehicle but did not find it. The dealership admitted the sale and must provide sale documents to the SIU's curator by June 9, 2026. The SIU has referred evidence of criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority and may initiate civil proceedings to recover state losses.

The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) has revealed that the owner of a car dealership connected to alleged tender fraudster Hangwani Maumela has acknowledged selling a luxury vehicle despite a court order explicitly prohibiting such a transaction.

This development is part of a broader investigation into the alleged looting of state tenders at Tembisa Hospital. On Friday, SIU officials conducted a raid on the Omar Den dealership located in Emalahleni, searching specifically for a R3 million Bentley that is believed to be linked to Maumela. Although the targeted Bentley was not recovered during the operation, the dealership has since admitted to its sale.

It is important to note that the Bentley currently displayed on the dealership's floor is not the same vehicle under SIU scrutiny. The dealership has been given a deadline of Tuesday, 09 June 2026, to provide the SIU's appointed curator with complete documentation regarding the sale. Initially, the dealership refused to produce the car for inspection, but later conceded that the sale had indeed taken place in direct violation of the court order.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho emphasized that any evidence of criminal activity uncovered during the investigation has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for potential prosecution. According to Makgotho, the SIU is empowered under its governing legislation to commence civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to rectify any identified misconduct, including the recovery of financial losses incurred by the state.

This case underscores the SIU's commitment to tracing and recovering assets obtained through alleged corrupt tender practices, and it signals a rigorous enforcement of court orders in the context of ongoing forensic investigations into public sector corruption. The investigation continues as authorities work to establish the full extent of the alleged tender fraud and to ensure accountability for those involved in the misappropriation of public funds meant for critical healthcare infrastructure at Tembisa Hospital





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SIU Hangwani Maumela Tembisa Hospital Tender Fraud Omar Den Dealership Bentley Sale Court Order Violation National Prosecuting Authority Asset Recovery

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