Deadly Taxi Route Clash in Ekurhuleni Raises Concerns Over Violence

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) Ekurhuleni spokesperson Patrick Mncube explained that the conflict stems from a combination of economic pressures, competition, historical tensions between associations, unemployment, and poor compliance with operational procedures.

Concerns over taxi route violence have resurfaced following a deadly clash in Ekurhuleni, where two members of the Katlehong People's Taxi Association were killed on Monday.

The pair were reportedly shot dead, and a third person was injured during the incident at the Katlehong Crossing Shopping Centre. South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) Ekurhuleni spokesperson Patrick Mncube explained that the conflict stems from a combination of economic pressures, competition, historical tensions between associations, unemployment, and poor compliance with operational procedures.

'It's a reality that the taxi route conflicts are driven by a combination of economic pressures,' he said. Mncube emphasised that commuter safety remains a priority, adding that the association works with law enforcement to increase visibility in the area. The priority is the safety of the commuters and the community at large.

'The assurance that we can offer our community is that we agree with the law enforcement to be visible around those sports... to calm the situation.





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Taxi Route Violence Katlehong People's Taxi Association Deadly Clash Economic Pressures Competition Historical Tensions Unemployment Poor Compliance With Operational Procedures SANTACO Ekurhuleni Spokesperson Patrick Mncube Commuter Safety Law Enforcement Visibility Calm The Situation

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