Deadly Shooting in Washington DC Gym Ends with Suspect Death

A shooting at a Washington DC gym left one dead and four wounded before the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment and died. Police confirm the incident occurred on Thursday morning near Logan Circle.

Metropolitan Police Interim Chief JW Carroll announced that a violent incident in Washington DC resulted in one fatality and four injuries. The shooting took place inside a gym located in the Logan Circle neighborhood on Thursday morning. A gunman opened fire on patrons before fleeing the scene and barricading himself inside a nearby residential building. The incident began just before 1pm GMT when officers received initial reports of gunfire.

Gym Attack and Initial Response

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene within 30 seconds of the first call. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male who had been shot. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a man run toward another individual who had clearly been struck by bullets. One witness described blood pouring from the victim and stated that a bystander claimed the man was dead. Panic spread quickly as people fled the gym area, fearing the shooter was still present.

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Suspect Barricades in Apartment

After the initial gunfire inside the gym, the suspect moved to a seventh-floor unit in an adjacent apartment building. Police negotiators engaged the suspect in dialogue for approximately one hour. Chief Carroll reported that officers heard a gunshot during this standoff period. Law enforcement then forced their way into the apartment unit. They found the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was believed to be a resident of the apartment and a member of the gym where the attack started.

Victim and Wounded Conditions

Police have not yet released the identities of the deceased victim or the suspect. The wounded individuals sustained injuries that vary in severity. Chief Carroll stated that one of the four wounded people is currently in critical condition. The conditions of the other three injured parties were not specified in the initial report. Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the shooting. The Metropolitan Police Department is treating the event as a homicide investigation.

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Police Presence and Media Reports

The incident prompted a massive police response in the Logan Circle area. Large numbers of officers in tactical gear flooded the neighborhood, which is located about 1.6km northeast of the White House. Major news networks, including NBC and Fox News, reported that the suspect had died. These reports cited unnamed law enforcement sources. The exact cause and manner of the suspect's death remain under official review. Police did not confirm whether the suspect was alive or deceased at the scene initially.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

The attack has left the local community in shock. Residents and gym members are grappling with the sudden violence in a public space. The extensive police presence continues to affect traffic and access in the Logan Circle neighborhood. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward. The investigation is ongoing as detectives analyze evidence from both the gym and the apartment. No further details regarding the suspect's background or the victims have been released. The department continues to prioritize the safety and security of the surrounding area.