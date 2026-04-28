Deadly Ambush in Northern Ghana: Military Investigates Attack on Civilian Convoy

A military convoy escorting civilians in northeastern Ghana was attacked by gunmen, resulting in the deaths of seven assailants and three civilians. The incident occurred amidst a long-running chieftaincy dispute and concerns about cross-border militant activity.

Ghana ian military forces are currently conducting a thorough investigation into a fatal ambush targeting a military convoy providing security for 140 civilians traveling along a particularly hazardous highway in the northeastern region of the country.

The incident, which unfolded in Binduri, resulted in the deaths of seven assailants and three civilians during a fierce exchange of gunfire as the convoy journeyed between the towns of Bawku and Bolga. Law enforcement officials have apprehended ten individuals in connection with the attack, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of their involvement and any potential connections to broader regional conflicts.

The area has been plagued by intermittent violence stemming from a long-standing dispute over chieftaincy rights, specifically between the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups, both vying for control of the traditionally influential and authoritative position. This dispute has created a volatile environment, contributing to insecurity and hindering development in the region. The roots of the conflict trace back to a historical agreement where the chieftaincy of Bawku rotated between the Kusasi and Mamprusi groups.

However, a Supreme Court ruling several years ago definitively affirmed the Kusasis' claim to the position, a decision that significantly exacerbated tensions and fueled resentment among the Mamprusi community. This ruling acted as a catalyst for increased unrest and sporadic outbreaks of violence, making the area a hotspot for conflict. In response to escalating threats, particularly attacks on educational institutions last year, the government bolstered the military presence in the region.

Furthermore, the Asante king has been actively involved in mediation efforts, attempting to foster dialogue and reconciliation between the feuding groups. These efforts, while commendable, have yet to yield a lasting solution to the underlying issues. The government's response extends beyond military deployment, encompassing the implementation of curfews and the establishment of joint military and police patrols aimed at maintaining order and preventing further escalation of violence.

These measures are intended to provide a sense of security to the local population and deter potential attackers. The security concerns in northern Ghana are further compounded by the proximity to Burkina Faso, a neighboring country grappling with the presence of active Islamist militant groups. There are credible reports and concerns that these groups occasionally cross the border into Ghana, exploiting the instability and porous nature of the frontier.

Consequently, the additional troops deployed to the region are not only tasked with containing the internal conflict but also with securing the country's northern border against potential incursions by extremist elements. Following the attack, authorities recovered a G3 automatic rifle, two fully loaded magazines, and a substantial quantity of ammunition from one of the fleeing attackers, who sought refuge in a local mosque.

This discovery underscores the level of armament possessed by the assailants and raises concerns about the potential for more sophisticated attacks in the future. The incident highlights the complex interplay of local grievances, ethnic tensions, and regional security threats facing Ghana, demanding a multifaceted approach to address the root causes of the conflict and ensure the safety and stability of the northern region.

The investigation will focus on identifying the source of the weapons and determining if there is any link between the attackers and external militant groups. The government is committed to finding a lasting solution to the Bawku chieftaincy dispute and preventing further loss of life





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ghana Binduri Bawku Bolga Military Attack Civilians Chieftaincy Dispute Kusasi Mamprusi Burkina Faso Islamist Militants Security Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian mercenaries to withdraw from northern Mali cityClashes resumed in Kidal following coordinated attacks across Mali by armed groups on Saturday.

Read more »

Severe Weather Warning: Damaging Winds and Waves Forecast for South Africa – April 27, 2026The South African Weather Service warns of damaging winds in the Eastern Cape and dangerous waves along the KwaZulu-Natal coast on April 27, 2026, with broader impacts expected across several provinces including the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Residents are advised to take precautions.

Read more »

Russian Forces Withdraw from Kidal as Attacks Rise in MaliFollowing coordinated attacks by separatist and Islamist groups, Russian forces have withdrawn from the northern Malian city of Kidal. The Azawad Liberation Front claims control of the city, while fighting continues in other regions of Mali.

Read more »

South Africa Weather Forecast - 28 April 2026The SA Weather Service forecasts mixed weather conditions across South Africa on 28 April 2026, including damaging winds and waves along the coast from East London to Kosi Bay, morning fog in several regions, and isolated showers and rain in the east. Storms are predicted for the Northern Cape.

Read more »

Luka Modric undergoes successful surgery after cheekbone fracture ahead of World CupCroatian midfielder Luka Modric has successfully undergone surgery after fracturing his left cheekbone in a Serie A match. The 40-year-old AC Milan player is expected to recover in time for his fifth World Cup, where Croatia will face England, Ghana, and Panama in Group L. Despite the injury, Modric remained on the bench until the end of the game. Croatia's head coach expressed confidence in his recovery, while Milan's season run-in may see Modric miss the remaining matches.

Read more »

One of South Africa’s airports loses its licenceThe South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has revoked the licence of a small airport in Gauteng.

Read more »