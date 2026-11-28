Paul de Villiers will start at No 8 for the first time as the Springboks face France in Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham, with Cameron Hanekom moving to blindside flank and Franco Mostert returning to the bench.

Paul de Villiers will start at No 8 for the first time in his Springbok career when South Africa face France in Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham.

Coach Rassie Erasmus made three changes to his match 23 on Saturday, moving De Villiers from the bench into the starting XV. Cameron Hanekom switches from No 8 to blindside flank to cover for the injured Pieter-Steph du Toit, while Siya Kolisi retains the captaincy at openside. Franco Mostert, dropped from the match-day squad after the loss in Dublin, replaces De Villiers on the bench.

Also read France coach Galthie says team will go all in against Springboks in Nations Championship final

Marco Van Staden Suspension Details

Erasmus had an added disciplinary headache after loose forward Marco van Staden was suspended for three matches for a dangerous cleanout on Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne in Dublin last Saturday. Van Staden was initially yellow-carded in the 72nd minute, but the sanction was upgraded to red. Officials reduced his suspension from six matches to three after considering mitigating factors.

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Van Staden also took a croc roll at the same ruck, with Ireland captain Dan Sheehan receiving a two-match suspension for his involvement. Van Staden is the second Springbok suspended this month, after Jasper Wiese received a four-week ban for a dangerous cleanout on France centre Kalvin Gourgues in Paris. Erasmus himself is serving a six-match suspension after suggesting that match officials' failure to penalise France for alleged knee-drop tackles could amount to manipulation or match-fixing.

De Villiers, a World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year nominee, has not played No 8 often for the Stormers, but his ball scavenging, carrying and passing through the tackle make him a strong option. He and Hanekom played together in the first Bok game of the Nations Championship, the 45-21 thumping of England at Ellis Park. Hanekom wore No 7 that day while De Villiers was in his regular No 6 position on debut.

Wiese played No 8 but is suspended after his red card against France two weeks ago, and his powerful ball carrying will be missed. The Boks will have a like-for-like replacement for Du Toit later in the game when they deploy a super-powered Bomb Squad featuring Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw and Eben Etzebeth, in addition to Mostert. Mostert looks like the cover for Du Toit or Hanekom on the blindside and can also play lock.

Bok Bench Power Strategy Revealed

With Emmanuel Tshituka also set to make his debut off the bench as a loose-forward, the Bok bench does not lack power. The selection telegraphs the Bok intention of repeating the formula used in recent games against France, using their power game to dominate the second half. France have tended to get off to fast starts against the Boks since the Marseille game in 2022, with the Boks then coming back strongly.

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France failed to register a point against the Boks after halftime in their recent meeting in Paris, and it was a similar story last year when the Boks came from a deficit to win by 15 points. There will be a lot of pressure on France to build a lead by the halfway mark, similar to the 21-7 advantage they enjoyed in the last clash between these teams, or they could be in trouble given how physically dominant the Boks were after halftime two weeks ago.

World No 1 Ranking Stakes High

The Bok starting team looks to be built around the mobility needed to match the French tempo in the first half. The Boks will have more than bragging rights at stake on Sunday, with their world No 1 ranking also on the line. Victory over France would guarantee that Erasmus's team finish 2026 as the world's top-ranked side for the fourth consecutive year and the seventh time in eight years. But defeat could have serious consequences.

According to World Rugby's ranking permutations, a loss by more than 15 points would see the Boks drop to fourth if either England or New Zealand win Saturday's second-place final. In the worst-case scenario, they could tumble as low as fifth if Ireland beat Australia, England and New Zealand draw, and France win by more than 15 points. The Springboks have not been ranked as low as fourth since August 2023, underlining how much is riding on the Twickenham showdown.

Springbok team to play France: 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Paul de Villiers, 7 Cameron Hanekom, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.