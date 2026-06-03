De la Fuente Expects Yamal and Williams Fit for Spain's World Cup Opener

Spain's national team coach Luis de la Fuente announced that forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are expected to recover from hamstring injuries in time for the World Cup opener, despite missing the end of the club season. He detailed the rehabilitation progress and coordination with clubs, while also highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament.

Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente has expressed confidence that forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will be fit for the team's opening match of the World Cup .

Both players missed the end of the club season with hamstring injuries but were selected for the squad with the expectation they would recover in time. De la Fuente, speaking ahead of a friendly against Iraq, highlighted the careful coordination with the players' clubs and a established rehabilitation program, noting that the players are improving daily. He confirmed they would not play against Iraq but are progressing as expected.

Regarding teenage star Yamal, he stated that if current progress continues, the player could be ready by June 15, though this does not guarantee his participation. De la Fuente also emphasized that the upcoming tournament will be historic due to the large number of teams with a realistic chance of winning. Spain's group stage schedule includes matches against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia in Atlanta on June 21, and Uruguay in Guadalajara on June 27





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Luis De La Fuente Lamine Yamal Nico Williams Spain National Team World Cup Injury Recovery Hamstring Friendly Against Iraq Group Stage Cape Verde Saudi Arabia Uruguay

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