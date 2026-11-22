A wildfire in the Overberg region has burnt an estimated 25,000 hectares and destroyed 24 homes, but firefighters have stabilised the blaze near residential areas in Malgas.

A wildfire in the Overberg region has burnt an estimated 25, 000 hectares and destroyed 24 homes, but firefighters have stabilised the blaze near residential areas in Malgas.

The Overberg district municipality said on Sunday morning there were no further immediate threats to residential areas after an overnight firefighting operation. According to the latest 7.30am update from Reinhard Geldenhuys, chief fire officer of the Overberg district municipality, the fire that threatened residential areas in Malgas, including Riverine, was successfully stabilised overnight. There are currently no further threats to these residential areas.

Also read Overberg Municipality Firefighters Battle Wildfire in De Hoop-Malgas-Potberg Area

Overberg Wildfire Destroys Twenty Four Homes

This comes after a devastating day of firefighting operations on Saturday during which 24 homes were destroyed, with 22 in Riverine, one in Lemoentuin and another in the Potberg complex. The scale of the destruction and the emotional impact on affected residents, landowners and the wider community are immense, the municipality said. Despite the progress, firefighting teams remain deployed on several fronts, with efforts focused on containing the remaining fire activity and preventing further damage.

Advertisement

The municipality said priorities include monitoring and containing fire activity north of Infanta Road, which could still threaten individual properties along the river, and preventing the blaze from spreading towards Infanta and Sandhoogte. Teams are also maintaining and monitoring backburn operations along Infanta Road towards the Sandhoogte turn-off, while CapeNature is leading a further backburn operation from Sandhoogte towards the sea. Extensive mop-up operations are continuing along the fire lines, including areas within De Hoop Nature Reserve.

The chief fire officer confirmed that there is no further fire in the Diepkloof area and the immediate threat to the residential areas has been stabilised. However, firefighting operations remain ongoing, and teams will continue working to contain the remaining fire fronts and protect properties. Saturday's efforts were a remarkable demonstration of courage, resilience and community solidarity.

Emergency Teams And Volunteers Fight To Contain Blaze

Landowners, volunteers, goFPA, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment's Working on Fire teams, CapeNature, the Overberg district municipality and other firefighting partners worked tirelessly under extremely challenging conditions. The municipality extended its appreciation to firefighters, volunteers, landowners, emergency responders and community members who helped protect lives, homes, infrastructure and agricultural land. Our thoughts remain with everyone who has lost their homes and belongings. We also acknowledge the emotional toll this devastating fire has taken on the affected communities.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant, follow instructions from emergency services and monitor official communication channels. The municipality warned that fire and smoke may still be visible across a wide area, stressing that while residential areas are no longer under immediate threat, firefighting operations are far from over.