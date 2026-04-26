De Bakke Beach Tragedy: Two Teenagers Drown in Rip Current

Two teenagers, an 18-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, tragically lost their lives at De Bakke Beach in Mossel Bay after being swept out to sea by dangerous rip currents. A local man attempted a rescue, successfully bringing the young woman ashore, but she could not be revived. The body of the missing boy was recovered the following day. This incident highlights the severe risks posed by rip currents along the South African coastline.

A devastating tragedy unfolded at De Bakke Beach in Mossel Bay , South Africa, resulting in the deaths of two teenagers caught in powerful rip current s.

The incident occurred as a group of five young people were enjoying a day at the beach, unaware of the hidden dangers lurking beneath the surface. An 18-year-old female and a 15-year-old male were swept out to sea, quickly finding themselves battling the relentless pull of the rip current. A quick-thinking local man, enjoying the waves on a bodyboard, witnessed their struggle and immediately sprang into action.

He bravely paddled towards the distressed swimmers, managing to reach the young woman first. He pulled her onto his board and fought to bring her back to shore, a desperate race against time and the unforgiving ocean. Upon reaching the beach, paramedics were waiting and immediately commenced CPR on the unconscious teenager. Despite their tireless and dedicated efforts, they were unable to revive her, and she was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The search for the missing boy continued throughout the night, with police divers deployed to the area. Their efforts culminated on Sunday morning with the grim recovery of a body, believed to be that of the 15-year-old male. The discovery brought a somber end to the search, confirming the worst fears of those involved and the wider community.

The incident has cast a pall over Mossel Bay, with expressions of grief and condolences pouring in for the families and friends of the two young victims. Local authorities are deeply saddened by the loss and are reiterating warnings about the dangers of rip currents, especially during peak seasons when beaches are crowded. This tragedy underscores the importance of understanding ocean conditions and knowing how to respond if caught in a rip current.

The dangers of rip currents are well-documented along the South African coastline, and this incident serves as a stark reminder of their potential lethality. Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that can pull swimmers away from the shore. They are often difficult to spot and can quickly overwhelm even strong swimmers. Experts advise that if caught in a rip current, swimmers should not attempt to swim directly back to shore against the current.

Instead, they should swim parallel to the beach until they are out of the current, and then swim back to shore at an angle. This advice, however, requires calm thinking and physical ability, which can be challenging in a panic situation. Lifeguards are the best resource for information about local conditions and potential hazards. The Mossel Bay municipality is reviewing safety measures at De Bakke Beach and considering additional signage and lifeguard patrols to prevent future tragedies.

The community is mourning the loss of these two young lives and hoping that lessons learned from this incident will help save others





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De Bakke Beach Rip Current Drowning Tragedy Mossel Bay

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