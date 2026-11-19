Simon Harmer took 6/51 as South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for 168 and chased 12 to win the first Test by nine wickets, taking a 1-0 series lead.

Simon Harmer grabbed six wickets to bundle Bangladesh out for 168, leaving South Africa to score just 12 runs for a nine-wicket victory before lunch on the fifth and final day of the first Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Harmer Bundles Bangladesh Out For 168

South Africa completed a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh, riding a clinical final-morning bowling display from Harmer to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Resuming on 100/5 in their second innings, still trailing by 57 runs, Bangladesh briefly threatened to frustrate the hosts under bright Johannesburg sunshine as Litton Das led an aggressive early counterattack against Marco Jansen.

Also read South Africa reduce Bangladesh to 58-3 at tea, lead by 99 runs at Wanderers

Das chose to counter-attack, three times hooking and pulling Jansen to the boundary as the sixth-wicket partnership reached 47 in exactly 10 overs. However, Player of the Match Kagiso Rabada (3/48) delivered the vital breakthrough in the 42nd over, nipping one back in to castle Das for 39 from 38 balls, leaving the tourists 134/6.

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Although Mushfiqur Rahim (22 from 62 balls) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (15) dug in to wipe out the innings deficit and nudge Bangladesh into a slender lead, Harmer sparked a collapse of four wickets for eight runs in 34 deliveries to finish with 6/51. The veteran off-spinner, who had gone wicketless in the first innings, removed Mushfiqur in classic offspinner mode, caught at short leg after a successful review.

Mushfiqur squeezed the bat close to the front pad in a defensive prod and was given not out when substitute Corbin Bosch held the catch. The Proteas review was successful with television pictures clearly showing the ball hit the batsman's gloves before ricocheting onto the pad and into the fielder's hands. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (15) swatted a couple of boundaries before charging past a wider delivery in search of a third and providing Ryan Rickelton with a straightforward stumping.

South Africa Secure Nine-Wicket Victory

Hasan Mahmud (4) departed in similar fashion with Bosch claiming a fine, low catch off the face of the bat, and Ebadot Hossain (0) slogged his first delivery from Harmer to the deep midwicket boundary where Matthew Breetzke held a tricky, running catch just inches inside the rope as Bangladesh folded for 168 in 55.3 overs. Set a nominal target of 12 runs, opener Marques Ackerman (11*) then survived a major scare - having his stumps cartwheeled by Ebadot Hossain off a front-foot no-ball moments after launching him off his pads for six - before calmly pushing a delivery into the point region alongside Zubayr Hamza to seal victory before lunch.

"I don't think I bowled my best this Test match," Harmer said in a post-match TV interview. "But I'm very aware the way that cricket works. You're going to have days where you bowl well and don't necessarily get rewards, and sometimes you don't bowl as well as you should but you end up getting wickets.

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" "It would have been tricky if we were chasing 150 to 170, so to restrict them and get wickets in the third inning is enjoyable and it's always nice to contribute. " The triumph was built on a powerhouse batting performance across days two to four, anchored by Ackerman's magnificent maiden Test century.

Ackerman Century Anchored Powerhouse Batting

Resuming after Bangladesh had posted 400 all out in their first innings - led by hundreds from Towhid Hridoy (137) and Das (120) - Ackerman struck a commanding 157 and shared a 202-run stand with Hamza (83). Wicketkeeper-batter Rickelton then took charge on day four, compiling a composed 102 alongside a career-best 72 from Rabada in a match-shaping 117-run eighth-wicket partnership that lifted South Africa to 557 all out and a decisive 157-run lead.

Captain Temba Bavuma, who was forced off the field for the remainder of the match after scans confirmed a right calf strain, had earlier underscored the hosts' grit by returning to the crease on Wednesday morning to finish unbeaten on 68 alongside Paterson (29). South Africa piled on 557 behind Rickelton's 102, Rabada's 72, and Bavuma's gritty 68*, before Rabada and Harmer reduced Bangladesh to 100/5 at stumps.

A comprehensive performance from the Proteas as they seal a 9-wicket victory to go 1-0 up in the Dafabet Test series against Bangladesh.