South Africa post 557, with Ryan Rickelton hitting his fourth Test century and Kagiso Rabada a career-best 72, before reducing Bangladesh to 100-5, still 57 runs behind, at stumps on day four of the first Test at the Wanderers.

South Africa seized control of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers on Wednesday, reducing the tourists to 100-5 in their second innings when bad light ended play early on day four.

Bangladesh still trail by 57 runs with five wickets remaining and face an uphill task to avoid a heavy defeat on the final day. Resuming on 386-7, South Africa were still 14 runs behind Bangladesh's first innings of 400. Ryan Rickelton completed his fourth Test century, his first at his home ground, and Kagiso Rabada added a career-best 72 from number 10 to help South Africa post a giant total of 557.

Also read South Africa reduce Bangladesh to 58-3 at tea, lead by 99 runs at Wanderers

Rickelton and Rabada Power South Africa

South Africa scored a withering 171 runs in an extended morning session, dominated by an eighth-wicket partnership of 117 between Rickelton and Rabada. Rickelton hit 13 fours in his 102 from 165 balls, while Rabada, with just one previous fifty in his 75-match career, struck 10 boundaries, including consecutive slog-swept sixes off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

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Rabada was dropped on 38 by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at second slip off Taskin Ahmed, a straightforward chance that flew through his hands to the boundary. Number 11 Dane Paterson smote two fours and two sixes in his 29 from 27 balls to hammer home South Africa's advantage against a weary bowling unit. Litton Das stumped both Rickelton and Rabada off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, completing a world record eight dismissals in the innings, adding to his six catches.

Bangladesh's bowlers toiled hard but could not break the stand until the damage was done. South Africa's ruthless attitude was clear as they knocked off the 14-run deficit in 10 minutes. Rickelton celebrated his century in subdued fashion, showing his value at number six. Captain Temba Bavuma underwent scans before play which revealed a strained right calf.

Bangladesh Early Wickets Fall Quickly

He had halted his innings on Tuesday but resumed when Rickelton was dismissed and finished on 68 not out. He has not fielded in Bangladesh's second innings and will only bat if needed on Thursday. When Bangladesh batted again, early wickets seemed inevitable and they duly arrived. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen struck inside the first 10 overs, and Simon Harmer dismissed Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto with his second ball.

Jansen had opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim caught behind by Rickelton for 4, and Rabada forced Mominul Haque to chop his third delivery onto off stump for 1. Harmer's second delivery spun and bounced viciously to catch left-hander Shanto's glove and land in the hands of Aiden Markram at slip. Debutant Mahfijul Islam Joy battled hard for 32 from 92 balls before Harmer fizzed a delivery between bat and pad onto the top of off stump.

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First innings centurion Towhid Hridoy, who scored 137 in Bangladesh's first innings, had no answer to a fierce bouncer from Rabada which he gloved to a backpedalling Rickelton. Rabada was involved in a heated battle with Hridoy, who had been counter-attacking. After conceding back-to-back boundaries, Rabada bowled a brute of a ball that targeted Hridoy's head. The batter top-edged it behind, giving Rickelton an easy catch.

Rabada Intimidates Hridoy in Battle

Rabada roared in celebration, and stand-in captain Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman also had words for Hridoy. It had taken South Africa time to boss the game, but now they were in full flight. At tea, Bangladesh were 58-3, still 99 runs behind. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim (5 not out) and Litton Das (12 not out) will resume on the final morning with a daunting task ahead of them.

Bright sunshine is forecast for day five, and Bangladesh will need a monumental effort to avoid defeat. South Africa's bowlers, led by Rabada (2-29) and Harmer (2-30), will be eager to finish the job quickly. South Africa: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Mahfijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed.